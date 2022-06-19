ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Will Massachusetts lawmakers finally find a sports betting solution?

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFDCu_0gFjatFK00

Keller @ Large: Will Massachusetts lawmakers continue to block gas tax relief? 03:43

BOSTON – The countdown is on as Massachusetts lawmakers enter the final six weeks of the legislative session. So will sports betting finally make it across the finish line?

The House and Senate have both passed their own versions of sports betting bill, and representatives from each chamber are making their case in conference committee.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked about state of the negotiations with Katie Lannan and Matty Murphy of State House News Service.

There are differences of opinion on what should be included in a potential bill that lands on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk. One example – the Senate does not want people to be able to wager on college sports, while the House does.

"We don't know what the negotiations are about right now," Lannan said. "But there's lots of other differences between the two bills as well. The tax rate is different, the Senate has more restrictions in their proposal. So there's a lot of things that might be a dealbreaker for one branch or the other that might be wrapped up in this."

Though sports betting reaching this point in negotiations brings some optimism, Murphy said the sides reaching an agreement is no sure bet.

"(The Senate) made it as restrictive as they possibly could," Murphy said. "Limiting advertising during games to not entice people. The college sports betting thing of course we've heard you're basically encouraging people to stay in the black market if they can't bet on the professional sports and the college sports at the same time. Why stretch yourself across multiple platforms if you're interested in college sports? It'll be interesting to see where this one goes and if they can get it across the finish line."

Keller @ Large: Part 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBkCj_0gFjatFK00
Keller @ Large: Sports betting legislation remains unknown for Massachusetts 04:52

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Why is Massachusetts reluctant to hold a gas tax holiday?

BOSTON -- I'm still considering it," says President Joe Biden about the potential suspension of the 16-cent federal gas tax. "I hope I have a decision based on data I'm looking for by the end of the week."The president knows sky-high gas prices are political poison. But the word out of Beacon Hill is there's no change in the legislature's refusal to temporarily suspend the state's 24-cent tax.Back in March when the idea was first floated, they said it would endanger the bond rating on transportation projects the gas tax helps fund. But the bond rating agencies soon said no,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts voters will get to decide 'millionaire tax' ballot question

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated PressBOSTON - The highest court in Massachusetts ruled Wednesday that the wording of a ballot question for a proposed "millionaire tax" constitutional amendment is legal and the measure can go before voters in November.The amendment, that if passed would impose a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual's annual income that exceeds $1 million, had been challenged by a business group, some lawmakers, and other voters who said that wording of the attorney general-approved summary of the question that said revenues raised by the surtax would be spent on education and transportation is "completely misleading."The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

In Massachusetts race for governor, ‘Democrats have the high ground,’ especially AG Maura Healey, new poll shows

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey handily leads in the race for governor, according to a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Lowell that affirms her overwhelming sustained lead over three fellow gubernatorial hopefuls. About 61% of likely voters say they would vote for Healey, a Democrat from Boston’s South...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
whdh.com

Study finds Massachusetts is the smartest state in the U.S.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the smartest state in the U.S., according to a recent study from PennStakes.com. The study, which analyzed several components such as IQ’s and SAT scores, revealed that Massachusetts scored 93.9 out of 100 in the smartest state index score. The state also had the second-highest IQ ranking just behind New Hampshire.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Estate tax changes appearing more likely in Massachusetts

BOSTON, JUNE 21, 2022…..The odds of estate tax reform appeared to improve Tuesday, and a potential tax relief package could also feature some ideas that haven’t yet been publicly floated, Senate President Karen Spilka said Tuesday. With inflation high and the state on track for another major revenue...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

As MBTA struggles, Massachusetts legislative leaders point to Gov. Baker

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers are pointing the finger at the governor's office for the latest MBTA problems. On Tuesday morning, as riders adjusted to less frequent weekday subway service to help the agency comply with Federal Transportation Administration safety directives, House and Senate leaders released a statement announcing plans for a hearing at some point to learn more about the T's operations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts health care system ranked second in the country

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts health care system has been ranked second in the country. The Commonwealth Fund looked at 56 different measures to determine how well state healthcare systems run. Massachusetts ranked high in access, affordability, prevention and treatment, and racial and ethnic equality, according to the survey. The only state to do better overall was Hawaii. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#College Sports#Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Keller Large#House#Wbz Tv#State House News Service
NECN

6,778 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials have reported another 6,778 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 43 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. The breakthrough case numbers -- infections in people who have been vaccinated – include 172 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Senate
CBS Boston

Biden to call for 3-month suspension of federal gas tax

WASHINGTON  -- President Joe Biden is preparing to call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. It's a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump that also reveals the political toxicity of high gas prices in an election year.Administration officials say Biden wants to suspend the 18.4 cents-a-gallon tax on gas and 24.4 cents-a-gallon on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Lawmakers in both parties have been skeptical of the idea.The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.96, down from a record high of $5.02 on June 14.Gas prices in Massachusetts are holding steady. According to AAA, the average for a gallon remained at $4.99 Wednesday, down from the record high of $5.05 on June 12.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Leominster group pursuing fourth casino region

A GROUP of Leominster business officials, with the help of former Senate president and now lobbyist Stan Rosenberg, is pursuing a long-shot, end-of-the-legislative-session bid to create a fourth casino region in Massachusetts in northern Worcester County. Under current state law, there are three casino regions in Massachusetts. The A and...
LEOMINSTER, MA
iheart.com

What Happens To Mass. If Supreme Court Strikes Down New York Gun Laws?

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Supreme Court could release an opinion on a case this week that might upend gun laws in Massachusetts and beyond. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the justices are deciding whether or not gun-owners in New York should need to prove to local authorities that they have a reason to carry a gun outside the home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawmakers eye $250m for East-West rail

A TRANSPORTATION BOND BILL headed for a vote this week in the House includes language authorizing $250 million in spending on East-West rail, but nothing about the creation of a new authority to oversee the project’s development. The bill, if it is approved by the Legislature, would steer the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Juneteenth celebrations scheduled in Massachusetts Monday

BOSTON - People across the country will observe Juneteenth Monday, a year after it became a federal holiday.President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation's 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.The Boston Juneteenth Committee and the National Center of Afro-American Artists led a parade through Roxbury Sunday.More...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports 1,636 new COVID cases, 35 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,636 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 5.52%.There were 35 additional deaths reported.Currently, there are 458 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 28 patients currently in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,753,978. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,651.There were 32,554 total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy