Coronavirus Cases, COVID Hospitalizations On The Rise Heading Into Summer

By jsalinas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after the CDC categorized Hidalgo County as a high-risk area for contracting the coronavirus, the agency has now raised the...

Norma G
2d ago

Wear your masks 😷Better safe than sorry 😐Too many rude people in the 🌍, when they sneeze 🤧 they don't cover their mouths. They're spraying germs 😣 in the air.. 🤮And then we wonder 🤔 why??? COVID is increasing.Respect peoples choices, and your fellow man show some courtesy.

Dorothy Coe Burgmaier Zerbel
2d ago

Of course it is!! Needing to make voting impossible at Mid Term… mail in only… only way the Demons will win

