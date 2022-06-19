Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will...
NICHOLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The storm that hit northeast Wisconsin last week is rekindling a debate in an Outagamie County village about whether or not tornado sirens are needed to keep people safe when severe weather strikes. “No sirens, no nothing, I had no idea anything was coming and...
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The National Weather Service says three more tornadoes were generated by last week’s storms that moved through Northeast Wisconsin. Weather services survey teams say the three twisters swept through northeastern Marinette County Wednesday. The first touched down in Middle Inlet and stayed on the...
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites are facing a heatwave and those dealing with some of the worst of it are construction workers. Many are out at sites in the direct sunlight here for an entire eight-hour day. “You just do it like everybody else does it. Drinking water. Doing...
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After years of record high water levels, a popular Lake Michigan beach is making a comeback. A steady stream of waves greets the shoreline at Whitefish Dunes State Park. The wide beach and shallow water attract swimmers of all ages. It’s also a place to escape the heat.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are back open on I-43 in Brown County after crews were making road repairs. Original story: Road repair closes left lane of I-43 in Green Bay. TUESDAY, 6/21/2022 8:30 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One lane of I-43 southbound is closed...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The UW Oshkosh Police Department has given an update on the gas leak near campus. According to a Tweet, the gas leak has been contained by Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and crews are just wrapping up. The community no longer needs to avoid the area.
Keep an eye on your picnic baskets, and garbage cans, for that matter. Two black bear sightings were recorded in video in far southwest Sheboygan County late last week. One was captured on cell phone video in a farm field in Beechwood, while the second sighting was reported in Parnell.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes are back open on I-43 going north in Sheboygan County. WisDOT reports a crash happened at County V around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning and was cleared around 11:10 a.m., almost two hours later. Officials have not...
(WFRV) – Drivers may want to watch their speeds and behavior, as two main highways in Brown and Outagamie County will be monitored from the sky. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is going to patrol three counties starting June 22. The enforcement is weather depending.
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure still in the forecast which brings light winds and plenty of sun in the days ahead. THE BIGGEST CHANGE is the drop in dew points that will make the air feel comfortable again!. Wednesday afternoon will feature plenty...
The latest batch of severe weather resulted in strong winds and heavy rain at numerous sites across northern Minnesota on Monday. A gust of 83 mph was clocked in Wadena County just after midnight this morning. Winds damaged trees and some roofing in Ottertail….several power poles were toppled southeast of Key West in Polk County… reports of golf ball sized hail near Brooks in Red Lake County….I-29 signs were bent over in Cass County…and a truck trailer was blown over near Oklee.
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Electricity is something we may take for granted until the power goes out. In Seymour, some residents have been without power since that storm hit on Wednesday evening. “Lots of grilling out, lots of camping out, no power, no flashlights, no phone service so lots of board games and card games […]
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Near record high temperatures on the way Tuesday with highs in the 90s, even for counties along the lakeshore. With tropical humidity returning to Wisconsin, the heat index or “feels like” temperatures will likely hit 100 degrees or greater in most of our communities today. SW winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour.
FARGO (KFGO) – Stormy weather rolled through portions of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening producing rain, high winds, and some hail. High winds reported as strong as 85 mph toppled power lines south of Fargo, causing power outages. At one point, Cass County Electric Cooperative reported about 1500 members were out of power in the Oxbow, Hickson, Chaffee, Colfax, and Kindred areas. The last of the outages were restored by early Tuesday. Xcel Energy crews were also out Monday night working to restore power to hundreds of customers in parts of Fargo, Barnesville, Dilworth, and other nearby communities.
(WFRV) – This week Local 5 Live explores Two Rivers as part of our summer series Our Town. In the heart of downtown is a historic building and business. We give viewers a closer look at Schroeder’s, not just a true department store but a gathering place to get what you need plus some new additions as they grow with the community.
RACINE and KENOSHA – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for multiple cities and counties in Southeastern Wisconsin. The heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Heat index values of 100 to 105 are expected according to the National...
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A person at a home on Honeysuckle Lane in Neenah blames an animal for a fire that broke out Tuesday evening. Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in the 1200-block of Honeysuckle Lane shortly before 5 P.M. According to fire marshal Adam Dorn, the house is close to a fire station, so Neenah-Menasha firefighters were on the scene very quickly and knocked down the fire.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A third-party fiber cable cut is impacting wireless service for some Verizon customers in Wisconsin, the company confirmed Tuesday. A Verizon spokesperson stated just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday that it is aware of the issue. The company did not specify what regions in Wisconsin were affected, but indicated engineers were working to fix the issue.
Fantastic Town of Kaukauna home on 4.69 acres. With a main home, guest home, and in ground pool, you’ll immediately fall in love! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, main floor laundry, pantry, living room with trey ceiling, and a grand foyer with a split staircase leading to each of the upper bedrooms. The sunken living room has great views to the private, peaceful yard and outdoor entertaining space and is open to the gorgeous kitchen with island and dining area. There’s a spectacular patio with built-in grill, mini fridge and pool with volleyball net/basketball hoop. The guest house offers a 2 car attached garage, main level kitchen and dining, and a large 2nd floor with living room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Incredible amenities and location!
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on US 10 for traffic heading east in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the crash on US 10 East happened around 2:00 p.m. at US 45 South and is expected to take around two hours to clear. As a result of the crash, all lanes on US 10 East are closed to motorists at this time.
