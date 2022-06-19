ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

For Celtics' Aaron Nesmith, this offseason will be a chance to find his shot again

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eCDO_0gFjaX1S00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics second-year wing Aaron Nesmith took time to find enough playing time to work on his game in the 2021-22 regular season after struggling to find his shot early in the season. His high-energy play and aggressive defense earned him minutes by the end of the campaign, but he couldn’t crack the postseason rotation with his shot absent.

The South Carolina native revealed he plans to work on that intensely this offseason, saying he wants to “become a better overall basketball player and get my shot back to where it needs to be.”

“That’s pretty much the two main things,” he explained. “Get my shot back to where it was last season and before I got here, and just get back to the drawing board.”

“I’m still very confident in my shot,” added Nesmith, who related that the pressure in-game gets to him at times and that he needs to work through that. “I’m a phenomenal shooter, and I know the team knows that.”

Nesmith should get his chance next season to take on a bigger role in the regular season and help save his teammates’ legs for a deep playoff run.

“I definitely could have helped my team if I did shoot the ball the way that I usually do,” related the former Vanderbilt player.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Was Seen Dancing Provocatively With The Finals MVP Trophy At The Warriors' After Party

The Golden State Warriors were counted out by several people before the season started and even during their playoff run, but they proved all their doubters wrong by winning the NBA championship. During that time, there was a lot of trash talk happening between the Warriors and the teams they were playing, notably the Grizzlies and even during the Celtics series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
South Boston, MA
State
South Carolina State
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Jazz Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Miami

Nothing lasts forever. We know this to be true. Still, it feels like the dissolution of the relationship between NBA star Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz is coming about rather abruptly. The Jazz entered the 2021-22 season with legitimate title aspirations. They ended up getting eliminated in the first...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA All-Star reportedly seeking trade from his team

The son of a former NBA star is looking to carve out his own path … on a different team. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on Monday that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. recently approached management to discuss a possible trade. Iko adds that there is no bad blood between the two sides but that Martin simply needs more minutes to continue developing.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans

The Golden State Warriors are set to have their championship parade on Monday, but unlike the usual celebrations, the 2022 festivities will be slightly different. According to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, the Warriors’ parade in downtown San Francisco won’t feature a rally before and after the event. The players also won’t give out public […] The post REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens to Jayson Tatum after NBA Finals: Get some rest

After Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a rough NBA Finals, Brad Stevens had a simple message for his team's franchise player. "I just told him to go on vacation," Stevens, Boston's president of basketball operations, said with a smile during a videoconference call with reporters after Boston's season ended with a loss to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the league's championship round. "Go get some rest.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Shot#The Boston Celtics
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson’s brother traded to new MLB team

Klay Thompson got to celebrate his Golden State Warriors’ NBA championship during a championship parade on Monday. The same day, his brother Trayce got to celebrate getting a new opportunity in MLB. Trayce is being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers. The Dodgers are looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Colin Cowherd Says The Gap Between LeBron James And Stephen Curry Is The Grand Canyon: “There's A Lot Of Movies With Movie Stars, But There's One Tom Cruise.”

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors stood tall at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season as the champions of the world after their 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics in the Finals. In a year where a lot of teams were earmarked to win the title throughout the season, the Warriors showed remarkable consistency to keep winning their important games and a 4th championship since 2015.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mavericks working out ex-NBA champion

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive nine-win postseason, but they could be adding someone who has gotten all 16 wins before. JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported this week that the Mavs are hosting a free-agent mini-camp this week with over 30 players in attendance. One of the most notable attendees is former No. 4 overall pick Dion Waiters.
DALLAS, TX
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens breaks silence on why Celtics lost 2022 NBA Finals to Warriors

The Boston Celtics battled their way to the 2022 NBA Finals, only to fall two games shy of the title. They lost Game 6 to the Golden State Warriors. As a result, the Dubs celebrated with a parade in San Francisco, and the Celtics addressed the loss with the media. President of Basketball Operations Brad […] The post Brad Stevens breaks silence on why Celtics lost 2022 NBA Finals to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Brad Stevens Comments On The Celtics’ Downfall In The Finals

The NBA Finals didn’t go easy on the Boston Celtics this year. Ime Udoka ‘s team was able to drastically turn itself around in the new year and surged through the Eastern Conference to make the Finals against the Golden State Warriors. But ultimate victory wasn’t meant to...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Surprising team listed as favorite to land Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal could be making a Jaws-sized splash this offseason. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag posted odds this week for the three-time All-Star Beal’s next landing spot. Surprisingly, they have the Boston Celtics listed as the favorite to land Beal at 3-1 odds. The Portland Trail Blazers (4-1), Miami Heat (5-1), Brooklyn Nets (6-1), and Atlanta Hawks (7-1) round out the top five on the list.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy