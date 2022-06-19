ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It was foolish' for people to suggest breaking up the Jays, says ESPN's Jalen Rose after Celtics' finals loss

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

In the wake of the Boston Celtics’ 2022 NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, the old trope of splitting up the team’s two young star forwards has reared its ugly head again.

The premise remains the same — that the two can’t win together — except this time the goal posts have been pushed to the brink of credulity with the winning they supposedly can’t do together is simply a title.

Given it was their first such attempt and LeBron James did not get the goods on his first go-around, we are going to go ahead and side with ESPN’s Jalen Rose on this one, who took some time to push back against that particular line of thinking on an episode of his semi-eponymous “Jalen and Jacoby” show he co-hosts with David Jacoby.

Check out the clip embedded below to hear what Rose has to say about the future of the Jay Team in Boston.

