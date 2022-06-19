Homemade & More puts Reed City's talent on display

For 13 months, Josh Applebaum's constant companion was Karen, an alligator who loved to snuggle and follow the Oak Park native around as a puppy would, he said. Until 10 days ago, they had rarely been apart. But after a run-in with the law in northern Michigan, Applebaum may need court intervention for a reunion.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO