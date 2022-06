A Bethlehem man admitted Tuesday he was driving quickly when he struck and killed a pedestrian and drove away, according to a news release. Isaac Ricki Resto, 22, killed Eliezer Montano-Lopez, 46, of Allentown when he drove into him Oct. 8, 2020, according to the news release. The release says Resto was driving quickly that evening when he struck and killed Montano-Lopez on Hanover Avenue at East Linden Street in Allentown.

