Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, ‘doing fine’ after punch

FILE - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks during a news conference, May 30, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Fischer was punched in the city's Fourth Street Live! entertainment district on Saturday night, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was punched in the city’s Fourth Street Live entertainment district on Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, is “doing fine,” according to a tweet from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department. The department released photos of a suspect they are trying to locate.

Police in Kentucky’s largest city said they will release more information as it becomes available.