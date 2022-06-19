ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, ‘doing fine’ after punch

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CidyG_0gFjY2zA00
FILE - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks during a news conference, May 30, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Fischer was punched in the city's Fourth Street Live! entertainment district on Saturday night, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was punched in the city’s Fourth Street Live entertainment district on Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, is “doing fine,” according to a tweet from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department. The department released photos of a suspect they are trying to locate.

Police in Kentucky’s largest city said they will release more information as it becomes available.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of attacking Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has made his first appearance before a judge. Antwon Maurice Brown, 30, of Louisville was arrested yesterday by Louisville Metro police on a charge of misdemeanor assault charge. Bond for Brown was lowered from the $25,000 to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Governor Beshear denounces Fischer punch

The program is continuing to expand, bringing books to families in more zip codes in the Louisville area. Gov. Beshear Announces Over $350,000 in Funding to Improve Parks in Jefferson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gov. Beshear Announces Over $350,000 in Funding to Improve Parks in Jefferson County. National ‘ASK’...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

2 Louisville teens arrested in Saint Matthews following carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville teens were arrested in Saint Matthews following a carjacking that had happened just hours earlier in the Buechel neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department says just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officers found a suspected stolen vehicle on Fegenbush Lane. Police confirmed the vehicle...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
fox17.com

Louisville, Kentucky, mayor attacked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A man is sought after reportedly assaulting the Louisville, Kentucky, mayor downtown. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted photos of a man they say punched Mayor Greg Fischer on Saturday at Fourth Street Live entertainment and retail complex. They said the mayor is doing fine after the incident.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

2 Kentucky cities in top third of best-run cities, Lexington top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Victim hospitalized after crashing vehicle into Louisville house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vehicle crashed into a house in Louisville just north of Fairdale on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 3 p.m., police responded to a call of a car hitting a house near the intersection of Glimmer Way and Flicker Road. That is just behind the Outer Loop Walmart.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
Fox 19

NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Body found in southern Indiana creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a southern Indiana creek. According to a news release from the Seymour Police Department, the body was discovered Friday shortly after 1 p.m. Police were called to a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge between East 4th Street and East Tipton Street in Seymour after someone reported the discovery.
SEYMOUR, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Police#Politics Local#Democrat
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 in 'serious condition' after shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday has a man in "serious condition." According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, Fourth Division officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street around 5:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky rose nearly 15% last year

Drug-overdose deaths in Kentucky rose 14.6 percent in Kentucky in 2021, according to the state's annual report released Monday. “The drug epidemic is not a Kentucky issue or political issue, but a nationwide issue that is affecting everyone and every state,” Van Ingram, executive director of the state Office of Drug Control Policy, said in a news release. “Our focus over this next year will be on increasing access to clinical care for those suffering from an addiction and offering more harm reduction measures.”
KENTUCKY STATE
thebharatexpressnews.com

Mayor Greg Fischer returns to office after Fourth Street Live attack

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer returns to his normal duties after being attacked during an appearance downtown over the weekend. Fischer was struck by a passerby while attending a Fourth Street Live event on Saturday. In a statement to the Courier Journal on Sunday, Jessica Wethington, director of communications for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

952K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy