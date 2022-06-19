ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

6,000 bees removed from inside wall of Omaha couple's home

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — About 6,000 bees were recently removed from inside the walls of an Omaha couple's 100-year-old home. Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre told...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfrxfm.com

Omaha Couple Living A Nightmare

Swarming honey bees form a cluster on a branch of a tree in a local neighborhood in Las Vegas, Nevada. About 6,000 bees were recently removed from inside the walls of an Omaha couple’s 100-year-old home. Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre told the Omaha World-Herald they have been planting bee-friendly...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Man Drowns In Pool At Home In North Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man's dead after drowning in a pool in North Omaha this morning. Police say the man was found unresponsive in a pool at a home near North 59th and Pinkney Streets around 4:00 a.m. The case is being investigated but police say they don't suspect foul play.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Popular Omaha mini bowling bar and restaurant to open Lincoln location

Even though the pins, balls and lanes at Bob & Willie’s Wonderbowl are half the size, its website promises the experience is “twice the fun.”. The bar and mini bowling combination has quickly become an Omaha staple. The first location opened in the Blackstone District of Omaha in January, and managing partner Phil Schaffart said the concept will roll into Lincoln by the end of this year.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week a 17-year-old, still in high school, opened his own brick-and-mortar ice cream shop. Roll-N-Sweetz in North Omaha serves ice cream, sweets, and inspiration for all those who want to chase their dreams. a’Ron Burns is hard at work this summer. He’s a high school...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Pets & Animals
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
WOWT

44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat can be dangerous for humans, but for dogs, a hot environment could be deadly. That’s why rescue workers from Hearts United for Animals saved 44 mini Australian shepherds from a building with no air conditioning in southeast Nebraska Monday. A breeder surrendered the...
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

99-year-old vehicle donated to Bone Creek Museum

DAVID CITY, Neb. -- A museum in Butler County received a special donation this week. A 1923 Ford Model T was donated to the Bone Creek Museum in David City on Monday. The car's owner, Dewain Wood, bought the car in 1952 when he was a sophomore in high school for $35.
DAVID CITY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska trooper takes teen into custody after motorcycle chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcycle chase in Lincoln Tuesday morning ended with a 17-year-old taken into custody by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper. The release states the teen was placed in Lancaster County Youth Services Center for willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, and flight to avoid arrest.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Flowers#The Wall#The Omaha Bee Club
omahamagazine.com

Braddock Finnegan Helget Dermatology: FACES of Omaha 2022

People may associate dermatology with teenage acne, but dermatologists provide treatment for conditions affecting skin and hair regardless of age. “We are continuing to offer our very high standards of care in medical dermatology, skin cancer surveillance and cosmetic treatment,” Dr. Mary Finnegan said. “We’re constantly immersing ourselves in what’s new in dermatology.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Extreme heat causes Omaha road to buckle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The extreme heat is even having an impact on the roadways. Just south of West Dodge Road on 204th street, a portion of the street can be seen to be buckled - damaged by the extreme heat. The outside lane going northbound has been shut down...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel Nebraska

Sunday accident on 84th Street claims life of Springfield man

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials said one person is dead after a rollover accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened Sunday night. Authorities said first responders were called to the area of 84th Street south of State Highway 66 around 10 o'clock. 19-year-old Cole Shemek...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Thief steals from garage in broad daylight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Many reported burglaries and break-ins happen at night, but one Lincoln mom said a thief took advantage of an open garage door and her daughter doing yard work to steal in broad daylight. Traci Swanson said she usually makes sure to keep her garage door is shut....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City approves grant to film movie at Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – City commissioners approved a $50,000 growth fund grant for Hypercolor’s filming of the movie “Snack Shack” under the direction of Adam Rehmeier in Nebraska City. Dan Mauk of Nebraska City Area EDC said the movie would be filmed primarily in Nebraska City and...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmer removes fence blocking trail just in time for regional bike ride

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NEBRASKA EXAMINER) -A cease-fire has been reached in a years-long fight between a farmer and a natural resources district over a hike-bike trail. The fight boils down to a disagreement over who should pay for fencing to separate the farmer’s land from the Steamboat Trace Trail. Otoe County farmer Bob Trail said he expected the Nemaha Natural Resources District to pay for the fence. NRD officials say they couldn’t do that for one farmer and not other landowners.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy