ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Mostly clear and chilly night before heat returns this week

By Meteorologist Ed Russo
local21news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — It will continue to be a gorgeous Father's Day with some sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Highs will be in the 70s. Mostly clear and chilly conditions are expected tonight with lows in the upper 40s to...

local21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day | Thunderstorms with possible damaging winds

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The first half of today will remain quiet with the risk for severe thunderstorms holding off until midafternoon. The biggest threats today will be possible damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to areas of flash flooding, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas. Our window for thunderstorms today will be from about 3PM until 10PM.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Clouds move in before mid-week storm chances

Dauphin County, PA — Clouds will be moving in and it won't be as chilly as the last several nights. Temperatures will hold in the low 60's. Don't forget that Summer officially arrives on Tuesday. Enjoy these days while we have them because they are the longest days of the year with the most sunlight from sun up to sun down.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Adams County in south central Pennsylvania Southwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cashtown, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, Fayetteville, Wayne Heights, Mont Alto, Scotland, Rouzerville, Cashtown, Orrtanna, Arendtsville and Fairfield. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 19 to 27. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dauphin County, PA
Mercury

50 years later, Agnes flood still worst on record in Berks

George McGovern had just won the New York Democratic Party primary and the Wednesday June 21, 1972, front page of the Reading Eagle also reported that summer had arrived and forecasters believed that Tropical Storm Agnes, an early season storm, was going to bring about 2 inches of rain to Berks County but be pushed away by a cool front.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

I-83 reopened in Dauphin County; crash cleared

(WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash on I-83 causing traffic delays for drivers on Tuesday afternoon has been cleared and traffic resumes as normal. According to 511PA, the accident was on I-83S .7 miles south of Exit 48: Union Deposit Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes

LEWISBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — This month marks the 50th anniversary after remnants of Hurricane Agnes that killed 48 people and destroyed nearly 70,000 homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, phone service, and clean drinking water back in 1972. A documentary called 'Agnes 50: Life After The Flood'...
LEWISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
FOX 43

15-year-old opens ice cream shop in Adams County

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. — Ripleigh Maring is like any other teenager working at their local ice cream shop, except she doesn’t just work at the McSherrystown store, she owns it. “It started with an idea, we took the idea and did it,” said Maring. The idea was inspired...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 43

The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in York County!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be stabled at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market from June 21 to June 26. The Budweiser Clydesdales are a group of Clydesdale horses used for promotions and commercials by the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company. There are several "hitches" or teams of horses that travel around the United States.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Overnight fire heavily damages home in Reading

READING, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a two-story home in Reading. It broke out around 2 a.m. Monday in a home in the 600 block of Summit Avenue, said Reading police. Flames spread to both floors, and there was heavy damage inside, police said. The tenant wasn't home at the...
READING, PA
abc27 News

Dauphin County intersection closed for accident investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police were dispatched and continue to investigate an accident at the intersection of Highland and Harrisburg Streets. At least one person was injured in the accident involving a Susquehanna Township Fire-Rescue Engine and an SUV. The intersection has been closed and will remain closed until early afternoon as […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy