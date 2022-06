Christos Giagos believes he will finally show just how good he is at UFC Vegas 57 on Saturday. Giagos will return to the Octagon against Thiago Moises in what will be his second fight at Sanford MMA. Giagos made the move to Sanford last camp, but before he could even get accustomed to the gym and have a full camp, he was offered a short-notice fight against Arman Tsarukyan. Unfortnately for Giagos, it didn’t go his way and he says he just wasn’t himself in there.

UFC ・ 52 MINUTES AGO