Accidents

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 3 days ago

A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said.

The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.

The Coast Guard and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol posted photos of the flames and thick black smoke pouring from the vessel.

Three passengers, as well as two dog s, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames. They were rescued by other boats.

The passengers, identified as Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida, were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Despite efforts to save the yacht, it drifted into Maine waters and eventually sank about two hours after the 911 initial call, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Comments / 25

Zack1
2d ago

"Three passengers, as well as two dog s, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames. (They )were rescued by other boats." Reading comprehensive??? They were rescued. Meaning all. 🤦‍♀️

Reply(2)
9
Shannon Leigh Moreland
2d ago

Glad the people are ok, but what about the dogs?

Reply
22
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

ABC News

