ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘Smug superiority’: Sen. John Barrasso slams Biden’s electric vehicle push

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kr5c9_0gFjWPSS00

The Biden administration’s push for Americans to buy electric vehicles even as they confront skyrocketing gas prices when they go to fill up their cars reflects a “smug superiority,” said Sen. John Barrasso in a new interview.

Barrasso (R-WY) blasted President Biden’s energy policies as gasoline continues to hover around $5 a gallon and inflation, which is at 40-year highs, has caused the cost of groceries and everyday goods and services to soar.

“What … the administration and Joe Biden want them to spend their money on is electric vehicles. They don’t want them to buy a house,” Barrasso told John Catsimatidis on his WABC 770 AM radio show in an interview that aired Sunday.

“These guys are terrible! We need to throw the whole bunch out come November. … We’ve got to get rid of these folks who are driving us into a ditch,” Barrasso continued.

He said that attitude among Democrats shows they are out of touch with American families struggling to pay their bills, put food on the table and gas up their vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SklzQ_0gFjWPSS00
Sen. John Barrasso said “the Biden administration” wants to make people “suffer.”
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpB3Q_0gFjWPSS00
President Biden’s administration is for Americans to buy electric vehicles even as they confront skyrocketing gas prices.
AP/Evan Vucci
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pg3pd_0gFjWPSS00
The Biden administration aims to develop a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“This whole deal with electric cars [represents] a smug superiority of some of these elitists who just say, ‘We are going to save the world. It doesn’t really matter what happens to you. You can’t afford it? Tough!’ ” he said.

Barrasso — who predicted that he will become the chairman of the House Energy Committee if Republicans take back the House in November’s midterm elections — said Biden’s priorities are out of whack.

“Average electric cars cost more than people earn in a whole year. That’s the Biden administration approach: Crush oil. Crush gas. And make people suffer,” said Barrasso of Wyoming, the country’s largest producer of coal.

Biden, who has ​made it his administration’s goal to develop a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country, has blamed the escalating cost of gas on President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He has also accused the nation’s oil companies of reaping excessive profits while Americans suffer at the pump.

“[A]t a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable​,” Biden wrote in a letter to Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods and six other oil companies last week.

Comments / 19

TerYon
3d ago

Perhaps Biden and team should set an example by only using electric for all transportation. No more gas vehicles???

Reply(4)
22
Robyn Perkins
3d ago

Please answer this scenario: we have electric cars, a hurricane is coming(people always wait the last minute to leave) the power grid goes down how in the h@!! is every one going to get away from the devastation of a hurricane fast enough ? Yes, Mr. Biden am waiting for an answer !!!! Has anyone even brought up this scenario to these quacks pushing electric vehicles???????

Reply(1)
8
Huttoman from NY
3d ago

I would like to push these Biden administration officials into electric ⚡.chairs. Then hold a lottery and the winner gets to give the Biden administration official of his choice, the full electric ⚡ juice, by turning the switch on Full

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Atlantic

Why Biden Shouldn’t Run in 2024

Let me put this bluntly: Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024. He is too old. Biden will turn 80 on November 20. He will be 82 if and when he begins a second term. The numbers just keep getting more ridiculous from there. “It’s not the 82 that’s the problem. It’s the 86,” one swing voter said in a recent focus group, referring to the hypothetical age Biden would be at the end of that (very) hypothetical second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
creators.com

The Democrats' Capricious Energy Policy Has Been a Disaster

Democrats have spent decades warning that the United States must stop using the most efficient and affordable energy sources or it will be consumed by heat waves, fireballs and cataclysmic weather events. Every flood, every hurricane — every natural event, really — is now blamed on climate change. We have burdened our children with an irrational dread over their future. Then again, many in The Cult of Malthus won't even have children.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
John Catsimatidis
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Joe Biden
Deadline

Hillary Clinton To Democrats: Don’t Focus On Unpopular Issues

Click here to read the full article. Hillary Clinton is adamant she’s not running for president again. But that’s not stopping her from worrying about her fellow Democrats and their choice of hills to die on. In an extensive interview with the Financial Times, the former presidential candidate said Democrats should be careful on their platforms. “We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window,” Clinton responded. “Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Jesse Watters: White House press secretary Jean-Pierre has 'no clue what's going on'

Jesse Watters claimed that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre "has absolutely no clue what's going on" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: To put it simply, [White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's] really bad at her job. She makes Kamala Harris look coherent. I know this role is challenging. I certainly wouldn't want to be Joe Biden's mouthpiece. Biden doesn't even know what he's saying himself, so imagine how hard it is to speak for him. But come on. Pierre has only been at this job for a month or so and everybody already knows she'll be replaced. Biden tapped a deer in the headlights to speak for his White House. Has Pierre ever met Joe Biden? It doesn't seem like it. She has absolutely no clue what's going on. She holds her 48-inch-thick binder like a baby holds a blanket. No one has ever seen Pierre without it. If you take away her binder, she'll probably cry.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Democrats#Getty Images#Ap
CBS News

As economists predict recession, President Biden pushes back

Economists are predicting a recession is imminent, while President Biden claims a recession is not inevitable. This comes after the Dow Jones lost more than 700 points Thursday. Wall Street Journal reporter Julia-Ambra Verlaine joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cars
eenews.net

Reconciliation redux? Pelosi, Schumer huddle with Biden

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) huddled with President Joe Biden yesterday afternoon to discuss a host of issues related to inflation that sound a lot like the contours of a potential reconciliation package. “They discussed their plans for fighting the global problem of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The Great Biden Recession of 2022 is already here

Last week, I was invited to testify before a House committee hearing titled: “How the Biden American Rescue Plan Saved the Economy and Lives.” I am not making this up. Can you imagine taking a victory lap, given our current conditions?. I told the Democrats on the committee...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Texas GOP rejects 2020 election and contends Biden was 'not legitimately elected'

The Texas Republican Party adopted a new platform this weekend that rejects the results of the 2020 election and declares that President Joe Biden’s victory was not legitimate. The changes were made during the state GOP’s biennial convention as Republican leaders contended the 2020 election violated the Constitution and...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy