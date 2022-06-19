ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Inmate dies in-custody of Lexington corrections facility; death under investigation

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

An inmate at the Community Corrections jail facility was declared dead on Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell only an hour earlier.

According to a press release from Maj. Matthew LeMonds, Christopher Lee Younger, 44, was found unresponsive in his bed at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in his bed by Community Corrections staff.

YesCare staff members, who provide medical services at the jail, determined Young should be taken to the hospital, and the Lexington Fire Department transported him, the release said. The hospital pronounced him dead at 1:40 a.m.

According to the release, Lexington police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of his death. It notes an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death. An internal, routine investigation will also take place.

Younger was incarcerated on Saturday for an alcohol intoxication charge.

Junebug59
2d ago

And nothing will be released after the investigation. The medical staff are under trained and a medical doctor with a degree is there 1x a week. My son unfortunately was there. Broke his hand, took 2 days to get it xrayed. And the person who read it was not qualified. Said it was not broken when in fact it was. When the doctor came finally he found the break. By that time it had grown back some and a cast was useless to set it. If that lack of medical care for a broken hand is that bad think how a true emergency would play out. Death!

James Smith
3d ago

There have been several deaths that have occurred at that facility in the last 2 years. Wouldn’t you think the Mayor and Council Members would have concerns about the current director Lisa Farmer and her inability to manage that facility? How much money in tax dollars has the city paid out to family members of the inmates that have died?

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

