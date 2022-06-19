Inmate dies in-custody of Lexington corrections facility; death under investigation

An inmate at the Community Corrections jail facility was declared dead on Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell only an hour earlier.

According to a press release from Maj. Matthew LeMonds, Christopher Lee Younger, 44, was found unresponsive in his bed at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in his bed by Community Corrections staff.

YesCare staff members, who provide medical services at the jail, determined Young should be taken to the hospital, and the Lexington Fire Department transported him, the release said. The hospital pronounced him dead at 1:40 a.m.

According to the release, Lexington police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of his death. It notes an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death. An internal, routine investigation will also take place.

Younger was incarcerated on Saturday for an alcohol intoxication charge.