COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a shooting incident in the Manning area. At about 3 a.m. on June 11, authorities say they received a call of a gunshot victim driving himself to the hospital. Deputies arriving at the hospital says they interviewed the victim, 21-year-old Xavier Sequan Gamble, who said he was shot several times in the area of Irongate Road and Forrest lake Drive.

MANNING, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO