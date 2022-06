A power outage on Monday afternoon in Kewaunee County left over 1,100 Wisconsin Public Service customers without power for about one hour. According to the WPS Outage Map, the electrical outage occurred at about 3:20 pm, causing some businesses to close early, including the Village Kitchen in Casco. Three outages in the Casco area left 877 customers without power for about one hour, while Luxemburg, the Towns of Lincoln, Pierce, and Red River also were affected. WPS Spokesperson Amy Jahns told Door County Daily News that the power outage was caused by a fire on one of their poles in the Casco area and that power was restored shortly before 4 pm.

CASCO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO