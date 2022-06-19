ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee setting its sights on Pence, Ginni Thomas

By HOPE YEN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40D7wP_0gFjViJa00
Capitol Riot Investigation In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, Vice President Mike Pence talks on a phone from his secure evacuation location on Jan. 6 that is displayed as House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP) (Uncredited)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they may subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence and are waiting to hear from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her role in the illegal plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Lawmakers indicated they will release more evidence about Donald Trump's alleged effort to defraud supporters by fundraising off false claims of a stolen presidential election. They also pledged to provide pertinent material to the Justice Department by the end of the month for its criminal investigation. The department complained in a letter last week that the committee was complicating its investigation by not sharing transcripts from its 1,000 interviews.

“We’re not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses who have not yet testified,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, who described a Pence subpoena as “certainly a possibility.”

“We would still, I think, like to have several high-profile people come before our committee,” said Schiff, D-Calif.

For example, the committee has been able to document most of Trump’s end of his call to Pence on the morning of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when the then-president made his final plea for Pence to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory when Pence presided over the Electoral College count in Congress. Members have not yet documented directly what Pence said in response.

The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., recently said the committee was still “engaging” with Pence’s lawyers, while also suggesting it may not be necessary for him to appear because of testimony from many of Pence's closest aides.

Committee members also hope to learn more about Ginni Thomas' own effort to keep Trump in office and the potential conflicts of interest posed on her husband as a result on Jan. 6 cases that come before the Supreme Court.

Republican state Rep. Rusty Bowers, the Arizona House speaker, is scheduled to testify at the committee's hearing Tuesday focusing on state officials who were contacted by Trump and the White House as Trump tried to overturn the results. Bowers is likely to be asked about emails he received from Thomas urging him and other state officials to set aside Biden's 2020 win and choose their own set of electors.

“We have questions for her and we may have questions for him as well,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Thomas has publicly indicated that she "can't wait" to appear before the committee after receiving their request by letter last week.

Along with emailing Arizona officials, Thomas, who attended a rally Trump held just before the Capitol riot, also had written to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the election encouraging him to work to overturn Biden’s victory. Emails recently obtained by the committee also show Thomas had email communications with John Eastman, the lawyer who played a key role on behalf of Trump in efforts to pressure Pence to overturn the election.

“I think the committee will be interested, in among other things, whether this was discussed with Justice Thomas, given that he was ruling on cases impacting whether we would get some of this information,” Schiff said.

This past January, Thomas was the lone member of the court who supported a bid by Trump to withhold documents from the Jan 6. committee.

Lofgren said the committee would release additional evidence it has gathered on the “big rip off," in which the committee alleges Trump may have committed fraud by fundraising by making a false claim the election was stolen.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said that in the end, the public will have a clear picture of a “failure of the oath" by Trump.

“I think what we’re presenting before the American people certainly would rise to a level of criminal involvement by a president,” he said.

Kinzinger also said that he and his family have received threats because of his role on the committee. He spoke of his concern that “there's violence in the future. ... And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

Schiff appeared on CNN's “State of the Union,” Lofgren was on CBS' “Face the Nation” and Kinzinger spoke on ABC's “This Week.”

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
HuffPost

Jan. 6 Panel Sends Letter Asking Ginni Thomas To Testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol has asked Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for an interview, the panel’s chairman said Thursday afternoon. Thomas, a conservative activist, communicated with people in President Donald Trump’s orbit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Bombshell testimony reveals danger Pence faced on Jan. 6

Rioters came within 40 feet of Mike Pence as the vice president was rushed to a secure location under the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, according to a House committee. A respected conservative lawyer testified that the threat to democracy isn't over. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Jan. 6 hearing proves Trump was willing to put Pence in danger

A couple of months after Jan. 6, Donald Trump sat down with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, who asked the former president some questions about the attack on the Capitol. Specifically, the reporter sought the Republican’s reaction to rioters chanting, “Hang Mike Pence” as they breached our seat of government.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#The Justice Department#The Electoral College#Congress
MSNBC

Embroiled in controversy, Ginni Thomas agrees to Jan. 6 testimony

The headline on Jamelle Bouie’s latest column gets right to the point: “Ginni Thomas Has a Lot of Explaining to Do.” It works because it’s true. As we’ve discussed, the far-right activist played a role in Donald Trump’s pre-riot Jan. 6 rally, had extensive communications with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, pressured congressional Republicans to reject legitimate election results, reached out to Jared Kushner about legal options surrounding the larger anti-election offensive, and communicated with Republican state legislators about helping execute a plot to undermine our democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

How dangerous is Justice Clarence Thomas' wife?

Earlier this spring, conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Washington Free Beacon that while she and her husband "share many of the same ideals, principals, and aspirations for America," they have their own "separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions, too. Clarence doesn't discuss his work with me, and I don't involve him in my work."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Slate

Ginni Thomas

Just how deeply involved was Ginni Thomas in plotting to overthrow the results of the 2020 election? The Jan. 6 committee may be poking around to try and find out. After Trump’s loss, Thomas—wife of Justice Clarence Thomas—texted extensively with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the outcome and pushed Arizona lawmakers to do the same with their state’s vote. This week, the Washington Post reported that the panel is examining emails between Thomas and the lawyer John Eastman, who was Trump’s apparent point man on all things coup-related (and who will now forever be associated with the words “I believe I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works”). After the Post story broke, Eastman posted his email correspondence with Thomas on his Substack in a post titled: “OMG, Mrs. Thomas asked me to give an update about election litigation to her group. Stop the Presses!” It mostly just seemed to confirm that, yes, the two were in contact. The committee is now planning to interview Thomas, who says she is looking forward to clearing up any “misconceptions.” Here’s the key context for all this: At one point, Eastman told another Trump ally in an email that there was “a heated fight underway” at the Supreme Court over the election. It’s not clear where he got that idea. Was he fed this information by his friend Ginni? And what would that tell us, exactly, about Clarence Thomas’ activities at the court? Inquiring minds would like to know what the queen of Boomer texters, and her wildly powerful husband, were up to.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
66K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy