4-Staters compete for ‘Worlds Greatest Dad’ title in Dad Olympics

JOPLIN, Mo. – 4-State dads gathered today for a fierce and grueling battle to determine who in fact is the world’s greatest dad.

Wards Creekside Campground hosted its World’s Greatest Dad event today from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

This decathlon-like challenge featured events like a dad fashion show, grill-off, cornhole tournament and more.

Prizes vary, but each event was sponsored by a local business.

The cost to enter the games was $10.

