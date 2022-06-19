ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

David Allen Ledford

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON - My special son, David Allen Ledford, 58, of Elizabethton passed away on June 18. He was a gift from God, so God felt it was time to take him home. My heart is broken but I know God knows best in all our lives. All his disabilities are healed....

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Terry Ralph Shipley

GRAY - Terry Ralph Shipley, 73, of Gray passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at The Cranberry House in Newland, NC with his family by his side. He was a native of Washington County and was a son of the late Cecil and Mary Cross Shipley. Ralph helped everyone and was a hardworking man. He loved going to Church, singing in the choir and watching westerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Larry Raphael (twin brother), Cecil Lee (Doc), William (Dub), James and George Shipley; two sisters, Pauline Shipley Ward and Marie Lowe.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Randy Cooper

JOHNSON CITY - Randy William Cooper, age 69, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 20, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Virgil Cooper and Marynell Cambell. Randy was self-employed most of his life. He was funny, honest and the type of person you could not help but like. He loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball and basketball. Randy was of the Baptist faith.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rachael Marie Huff Jenkins

BLUFF CITY - Rachael Marie Huff Jenkins, of Bluff City, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on June 20, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was 83 years old. Rachael was truly a very special person. She was giving and loving, and you were blessed to have met her.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Isabelle Crowder Jones

Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Patricia Shelton Hurley

ELIZABETHTON - Patricia Shelton Hurley, 65, Elizabethton went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was a Nurse with a four-year degree from ETSU. She was a Volunteer at the V.A. Hospital and was a past president for Crippled Children's Support Group. She was a Nashville Representative for handicap schools and handicap housing. She went to Nashville to represent welfare mothers going back to school and the disabled needing equipment and supplies. She was preceded in death by her father Dean Shelton, her mother: Christine Norton Fortner, her son: Douglas Hurley, her grandson: Avery Ashley her husband Ronnie Hurley, step-mother: Mary Shelton and sister-in-law: Patty Hunt. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Dana Milburn Kyte

FALL BRANCH - It is with sadness the family members of Dana Milburn Kyte, Fall Branch, TN, announce his passing at age 97 on June 16, 2022. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch. Dana was a decorated veteran of...
FALL BRANCH, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Sammy Jackson

GRAY - Mr. Sammy Jackson, age 76, Gray, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Jackson was born December 28, 1945, in Kingsport, TN and the son of the late Emerson & Ollie Spears Jackson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, James, Wayne and Junior and a sister, Lucille Johnson.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Larry M. “Bud” Presnell Sr.

JOHNSON CITY - Larry M. “Bud” Presnell Sr., 83, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022. Larry was born on May 25, 1939 in Washington County. He was the son of the late Thomas and Eva Presnell. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Frances; son and wife, Larry Jr. and Debbie Presnell; daughter and husband, Lori and Chris Howard; granddaughter, April Presnell; grandson and his spouse, Cody and Hassie Howard; and sister-in-law, Rita Presnell. A visitation is to take place on Wednesday from 6-8 pm at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City; a funeral service is to follow at 8 pm. A graveside service will take place on Thursday at 11 am at the Highland Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the Carter County Constables. In lieu of flowers, the family please ask for donations be made in Bud’s memory to the St. Jude Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Presnell Family.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carl S. Evans

Carl S. Evans departed this life Thursday June 16, 2022. A celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday June 23, 2022, at 1:30pm at Grace Temple Church Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens Johnson City TN.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr.

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from 1959 – 1965 and was stationed in Japan and Alaska.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Martha Ann Taylor

JOHNSON CITY - Martha Ann Taylor, 72, Johnson City passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Abundant Christian Living. Martha was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late James Earl Metcalf and Louise Sartain Metcalf. Martha was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and sewing. She was the Metcalf family historian. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Marie Barnes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mack Donald Cook

UNICOI - Mack Cook, age 97 of Unicoi, TN passed away on Friday June 17, 2022 at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He loved old cars, especially Fords. Before discovering his love for the building industry, Mack was in the sawmill business. Later he started Cook Brothers Building Company with his family. They all joked “he was the brains of the operation.” Mack was of the Apostolic Faith. He is remembered as a kind, loving, and very giving person.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Judy Belle O’Neal Reed

WATAUGA - Judy Belle O’Neal Reed, 66, Watauga, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Bristol, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Dan Joseph O’Neal and Helen Louise Whitaker O’Neal. Judy attended Piney Flats Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny O’Neal and two sisters, Sharon Jones and Peggy O’Neal.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Questions with Sophie Carter

Sophie Carter is a Science Hill graduate who just recently received the $500 Six Rivers Media/Johnson City Press Journalism Scholarship. She was the editor in chief for Science Hill’s student paper, the Hilltopper Herald, and plans to study journalism and anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Carter...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

American Legion Post 24 gets a needed facelift

Members of American Legion King’s Mountain Post 24 gathered recently to paint the exterior of the Legion home at 409 E. Market St. The post acquired the building in the mid 1980s and has completed a number of renovations over the years. During COVID-19, new LED lighting was installed in the main meeting room.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Let Freedom Ring: Liberty Celebration returns June 24-25

KINGSPORT — Liberty Celebration: A Patriotic Musical Extravaganza will return June 24-25, with three performances scheduled at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The theme for 2022 is “Let Freedom Ring.” It was selected to recognize the enduring strength of our nation, which comes together to celebrate the privileges and values that democracy has provided for over 246 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

'June Jams' to feature free music at historic Deery Inn

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism is at it again: they've added something new to provide close-by, family-friendly fun. And it's free. On Thursday, the SCDA&T will launch its first ever "June Jam" on the rear lawn of the Old Deery Inn in the heart of the Blountville Historic District.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Recovery Roundtable to be held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Local agencies are ready to offer support for community members who may be struggling with drug recovery. A recovery roundtable will be held on Friday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E Sullivan St., Kingsport, for those in need of counseling, healthcare, treatment and more.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 22

June 22, 1871: The Herald and Tribune reported, “One of our subscribers wants to know ‘the simplest and most effectual remedy for lice on cattle.’”. “We reply, hog’s lard, mixed with cayenne pepper or scotch snuff, well rubbed in, on the parts affected.”. The Herald and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

