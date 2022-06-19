ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Degage Ministries to host film series about reality of homelessness

By Gabrielle Phifer
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week Degage Ministries will kick off a film series, educating the public about the causes, realities and solutions to homelessness.

The nonprofit will begin with a viewing of a documentary called “Us and Them” which follows four individuals who are experiencing homelessness. The series will begin on June 22.

“The film is really moving and we are going to have a panel discussion afterward with Degage, Mel Trotters and Network 180 ,” Thelma Ensink, executive director of Degage Ministries, said.

Degage serves approximately 200-300 people each day through various programs. Approximately 2,000 people across Grand Rapids have found themselves without homes, according to Ensink. She says it’s caused by a combination of financial poverty and relational poverty.

“A lot of time we assume its addiction that causes homelessness but a lot of time addiction happens after somebody becomes unhoused,” she said.

Another film will be shown on July 20 called “The Public” and on Aug. 10 the series will wrap up with a street party where individuals will have an opportunity to build a relationship with another.

Staff at Degage Ministries says there has been an increase in the last few months of people being homeless and the community has to join in collectively to get them off the streets.

“We want people to develop an understanding. We want people to not be intimidated, to not be afraid, to come down and get involved,” Jason Orr, resource advocate, said.

The events each month are free and open to the public. The films will be shown at Wealthy Theatre. Degage is asking that you register .

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
