Group gives tour of Civil War 20th Maine B Company Encampment

Rockland just wants to warn people that sometimes this summer, a renovation they are working on might be stinky. That renovation happens to be an $11 million project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant off Tillson Avenue. According to the Village Soup, a lot of the equipment used to take all the waste and make it disappear needs to be upgraded. Some of this equipment is so big, that they have to take out some outer walls of the building to get the old equipment out before they bring in the new equipment. Rockland Wastewater Plant Superintendent Terry Pinto told the Village Soup something very important,

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 12 HOURS AGO