Group gives tour of Civil War 20th Maine B Company Encampment

AUGUSTA, Maine — The ballistic missile submarine, the USS Maine, usually prowls the Pacific ocean, her nuclear missiles a massive deterrent to any country looking to harm the United States. But the USS Maine has only made a single visit to the state she is named for — in...
ORONO — The town of Orono is looking to create a diversity, equity, and inclusion committee to include more voices from the community they serve. Town council members say creating a diversity committee will hopefully bring a group of people who may otherwise feel unheard by their council, to feel comfortable and bring ideas or any issues to the table.
While a majority of the traffic that travels along West Broadway in Bangor is a mix of locals cutting through the neighborhood and tourists stopping to gawk at Stephen King's house, there are some other homes on that street that are worthy of a second look. While most recently, it's...
BANGOR, Maine — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and her husband are putting their Bangor home on the market. The 4,250-square-foot house on West Broadway was built in 1909 and has an asking price of $727,000. The real estate listing was first reported by the Bangor Daily News. Collins and...
Rockland just wants to warn people that sometimes this summer, a renovation they are working on might be stinky. That renovation happens to be an $11 million project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant off Tillson Avenue. According to the Village Soup, a lot of the equipment used to take all the waste and make it disappear needs to be upgraded. Some of this equipment is so big, that they have to take out some outer walls of the building to get the old equipment out before they bring in the new equipment. Rockland Wastewater Plant Superintendent Terry Pinto told the Village Soup something very important,
KITTERY, Maine — The three people who jumped from aburning 72-foot yacht in the Piscataqua River separating Maine and New Hampshire are recounting the terrifying experience which destroyed their home. The vessel caught fire near New Castle, New Hampshire. Kitt and Diane Watson, along with first mate and engineer...
A small pilot program is recruiting volunteers to visit, record and monitor what's happening in district courts in Maine. Under the CourtWatchME initiative, two Colby College students and a few other volunteers are visiting courtrooms in Augusta, Waterville and Skowhegan, recording and documenting court arraignments and publicizing the outcomes. Volunteers...
BANGOR — Downtown Bangor has got a new mural we took a look at the artists behind it. Peter Walls is an artist from Vermont who now lives in Stockton Springs, Maine, and is creating his art all over the state. One recent appearance of that work is the new mural in downtown Bangor at the exit from the post office.
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Autumn Joy Gullifer founded Tripom Chews to make a healthier option for dog treats. After she was tragically murdered in a domestic violence case in 2019 her family stepped up to continue the business in her legacy. “Keeping Autumn’s legacy alive, it’s special to me and...
Just a few hours north of Portland, Maine, is the heart of the Downeast region. This incredible piece of Maine is highlighted by its beautiful shoreline, amazing islands, gorgeous harbor towns, Acadia National Park, and fresh seafood. It's also home to some of the state's best real estate. Amazing homes...
Took a weeks vacation in Maine near Bangor the last week of May. Here are a few photo's. (Included is the lighthouse and walkway from Forrest's sea to sea walk in Forest Gump, the house from Pet Semetary, Steven King's house [red house] and Acadia National Park, and Bar Harbor.
Looking at photos in the past can be fun. Even reading a newspaper article or two they don't often give you a look into the minds of the locals and their experiences. There is much drug-taking here, an appalling amount of drinking, a horrifying amount of illegitimate births. Reddit User...
BANGOR — The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce is recognizing businesses that have made an impact in the greater Bangor region. The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce dinner is held each year to recognize businesses and organizations that’ve shined during the year. The last two award dinners were canceled due to the pandemic but now they’re holding this year on stage at Maine Savings Amphitheater along the Bangor Waterfront.
ORNO — Versant Power and the American Red Cross honored four employees for saving the life of a coworker who suffered a medical emergency on the job. Cameron Bragg, Steve Sager, Scott Madore and Danny Morin were awarded with the Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action during Versant’s annual safety awards.
BANGOR — Waterfront concerts continue to prepare for the first show of the year at Maine Savings Amphitheater. However, some Bangor residents question whether construction will be completed in time for Thursday night’s performance. Concerts are back at the venue for a full season for the first time...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are a few food items that are synonymous with Maine, one of them being the ever-so-delicious lobster roll. Tourists have been flocking to every corner of the Pine Tree state for decades to devour the delicacy. However, not all lobster rolls are built the same. Often, the biggest complaint people have about a lobster is...not enough lobster. So, the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich decided to solve that problem once and for all.
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Wrap-lovers in the Waterville area... listen up!. There’s a new food truck you may want to visit. Aaron Begin is the owner of the food truck and is no stranger to cooking. As a self taught chef, he says he initially wanted to go to...
Skowhegan Area Regional Chamber of Commerce presents their Second Annual Central Maine BBQ Cook-Off Competition. The event is this weekend at the Skowhegan Fairgrounds on Constitution Avenue. Saturday from 7 a.m until after 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This event is a sanctioned competition by...
BELMONT — On June 17, 2022, Maine Farmland Trust (MFT) announced the award of six matching grants totaling $300,000 to Bahner Farm in Belmont and five other farms across the state upon their completion of MFT’s Farming for Wholesale program, a two year program that offers up to 100 hours of individualized business planning and technical assistance to farmers who are seeking to grow their operations.
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Usually, you choose your pet. But sometimes, your pet chooses you. That’s the story of Joseph Lee and Pudge, who met in Ellsworth six weeks ago, when Joe was having a really bad day, and feeling lost. “I decided to come down to the waterfront,...
