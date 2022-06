Every year some players cash in as free agents in the NBA. One of the players that will be looking to do so this offseason is Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets. Bridges picked a perfect time to have the best season of his career. He bet on himself before things got started, turning down a deal that was reportedly a four-year offer worth about $60 million. He won that bet, as he could earn double that this offseason.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO