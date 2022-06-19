Trident Medical Center to host hiring event in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center will host a hiring event for various healthcare positions on Thursday.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 23 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Experienced professionals and new graduates are invited to speak to representatives about open positions while enjoying food and drinks.

According Trident Medical Center, the following medical professional are welcome to the event:

RNs

LPNs

Nurse externs

PCTs

Nurses, leaders, and recruiters from both hospitals will be on-site to speak with candidates.

The hiring event is scheduled to take place at Taco Boy in Summerville located at 106 Front Street.

