The contentious topic of Wildman’s CIvil War shop drew a larger-than-usual crowd at Monday’s Kennesaw City Council meeting, despite not being on the agenda. “Two years ago this month, the leaders of our city made the bold decision to stop flying the Confederate flag in downtown Kennesaw, in what I perceived as an effort to make our city more welcoming to people of all ethnicities and races. And I think we still have work to do as you’ve heard tonight. The establishment of Wildman’s is still an obstacle to downtown Kennesaw being a welcoming environment to all,” Josh Monroe said during public comment.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO