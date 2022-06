In May the Heber Springs Post office held their annual Fill a Bag food drive. Heber Springs residents were asked to leave non-perishable food items at their mailboxes to be donated to a local food pantry. This year we were able to collect over 1,000 pounds of food to donate to the New Life Church Outreach food pantry. The Heber Springs Post Office would like to thank all of those who were able to donate this year and the mail carriers for picking up all the donated food items.

