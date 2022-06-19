Manny Machado sprains ankle, Padres swept by Rockies

It could have been worse.

From the dugout and the on-deck circle, all around a ballpark that let out a collective gasp and on television screens all over, the first thought was the worst.

“Everyone's heart dropped a little bit,” Eric Hosmer said.

In the first inning of what ended up being an 8-3 loss to the Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field, Manny Machado sprinted up the first base line trying to beat out a ball he had dribbled onto the grass between home plate and the mound, slipped on first base and then had his left ankle give out as he took his first step past the bag.

The Padres’ best player crumpled to the ground, holding his lower leg above his ankle.

“It’s just a scary situation,” Luke Voit said.

The man serving as the Padres’ manager this week had flashbacks to two knee injuries Machado suffered almost a decade ago when they were teammates in Baltimore. A feeling of dread overtook Ryan Flaherty.

“I saw the first two of his lower-half injuries,” Flaherty said. “They were scary. So that's where your mind goes first. Got out there and it was the ankle, so right away I felt better.”

After a few minutes, Machado was able to put slight pressure on his left leg as he hobbled toward the visitors’ clubhouse with Head Trainer Mark Rogow and Flaherty each having one of his arms draped over their shoulders.

“Fortunately, when he felt himself slip, he was able to shift his weight to the right and probably avoid more serious damage,” Flaherty said. “So all in all, as good it could be from what it looked like.”

Machado had X-rays taken and the team announced those images were negative for a fracture. The diagnosis of a sprain was announced, though the team did not specify how severe the sprain was. He is certainly headed to the injured list.

The web site Sports Injury Central , led by former Chargers team doctor David Chao, assessed via video that Machado suffered a Grade 3 ankle inversion sprain that will keep him out at least a month.

The Padres took solace in what they escaped.

“Luckily, it was his ankle,” Voit said. “Could have been his knee, which would have been detrimental to our team.”

Teammates also were buoyed by Machado’s good spirits.

“He seemed like he was pretty happy with the results,” Hosmer said. “… We immediately thought bad things were gonna happen just by the way it looked. Talking to him and hearing the news from all the trainers and stuff, I think it's a win, if that makes any sense.”

They also stood on the evidence of how they have performed without Fernando Tatis Jr., sidelined all season and until at least early next month after March wrist surgery.

Even after losing three straight to the last-place Rockies, the Padres’ 41-27 record is third best in the National League.

“I wouldn't say we survived,” Jake Cronenworth said, fairly bristling at the use of that word in an assessment of what the team has done in the season’s first 2½ months. “I think we’ve played pretty darn well this year. It's a testament to the guys on the roster — guys who didn’t necessarily play every day. … I think guys have kind of filled that role.”

The Padres also face uncertainty over how long their top starting pitcher will be out. Joe Musgrove was placed on the COVID IL on Friday.

Losing Machado presents another level for the need to “fill that role.”

Shortstop CJ Abrams, who began the season with the Padres before being optioned to Triple-A, is expected to be added to the roster before Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks at Petco Park. That moves Ha-Seong Kim to third base. Defensively, the Padres figure to be fine, even with losing one of the best defenders of this generation.

But Machado is the Padres' leader in virtually every offensive category and was having a season that almost certainly was going to get him his sixth All-Star game nod in July and perhaps find him in the MVP conversation come October. He entered Sunday with a .949 OPS, which ranked third in the NL, and had 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Threats that fizzled in the third, fifth and seventh innings Sunday were accentuated by the fact it was Machado’s spot in the order that came up with the Padres having a chance to score. The first two times, it was Sergio Alcantara, who replaced Machado at third base and in the No. 3 spot in the lineup, who flied out to end threats. Jorge Alfaro pinch-hit for Alcantara in the seventh and grounded into a force out to end the inning.

It won’t be Alcantara batting third going forward, but Machado’s absence will create a hole in a lineup that has spent the majority of the season plugging leaks.

“I think we're still a good team,” Cronenworth said. “Obviously, hopefully Manny's OK and we can get him back as soon as possible. But at the same time, we need some guys to step up and kind of fill the role.”





