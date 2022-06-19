ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Man hospitalized after shooting on Byron Street

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with at least one gunshot wound after a shooting in the East Highland Park area of Henrico County.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Byron Street, near the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and East Laburnum Avenue, just after around 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AT2G_0gFjU65Y00

According to police, an adult male has been sent to an area hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

Henrico Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information relating to the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-100 or submit a web tip with the P3 Tips mobile app .

Suspect charged with double stabbing in Chesterfield County

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sItz_0gFjU65Y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUjPt_0gFjU65Y00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tpJT_0gFjU65Y00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC12

One person hurt in reported shootout in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was hit by gunfire during a reported shootout in Richmond. Police say that man exchanged gunfire with at least two other people in the 700 block of Mosby Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. There are no other reports of injuries at this point.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Mechanicsville Turnpike#Henrico Police Department#P3 Tips#Nexstar Media Inc
WRIC TV

Hopewell police searching for Corner Store Mart 2 shoplifters

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — At 3:40 this morning, Hopewell police responded to an alarm activation at the Corner Store Mart 2 at 2311 Oaklawn Blvd. According to Hopewell Police, they found that two men forcibly entered the store by kicking their way through the front door before taking various tobacco products and then leaving the store.
HOPEWELL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

Police investigate armed robbery at Hopewell convenience store

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store. On June 22, officers were called to the “In and Out” convenience store along Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:18 p.m. Investigators found that a man went into the store, showed a handgun and demanded...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they both showed up at a Richmond-area hospital with gunshot wounds overnight Monday. Police got the call about one victim around 11:58 p.m. Monday. They say William Fladger, Jr., 19, was dead by the time they arrived. They later found that crime scene on Afton Avenue in south Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy