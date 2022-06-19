Man hospitalized after shooting on Byron Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with at least one gunshot wound after a shooting in the East Highland Park area of Henrico County.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Byron Street, near the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and East Laburnum Avenue, just after around 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.

According to police, an adult male has been sent to an area hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

Henrico Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information relating to the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-100 or submit a web tip with the P3 Tips mobile app .

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.







