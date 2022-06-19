ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Chisago, Douglas, Faribault, Isanti by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; Koochiching; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 396 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CASS CROW WING ITASCA KOOCHICHING ST. LOUIS
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Grant, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 14:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, MN

