Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 539 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pueblo West to 7 miles southeast of Pueblo Reservoir to 15 miles south of Salt Creek, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pueblo, Boone, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Avondale, Pueblo West and Pueblo Depot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO