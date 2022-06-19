ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
alachuatoday.com

Road Ranger Services Are Always Free

LAKE CITY ‒ For those who may be wondering just what Road Rangers along Florida’s interstate roadways are about, the Florida Department of Transporation (FDOT) has the answer. The Road Ranger Service Patrol provides traffic incident management services and limited no-cost highway assistance to motorists to improve highway...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Columbia County deputies looking for missing woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff's Office detectives are seeking the public's help in locating Dorothy Robinson, who has been reported missing. Deputies say she's 33, and that clothing description and other information is limited at this time. Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cason...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cross City, FL
City
Fanning Springs, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
County
Dixie County, FL
State
Florida State
WCJB

Lake City Fire Department gets a pay raise

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The City Council of Lake City boosted firefighter’s hourly pay. The fire department is currently the least paid compared to firefighters in surrounding areas. Lake City Fire Chief Josh Wehinger said he has not received any applications within 400 miles of the city. He...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

DeSantis signs Alachua County bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1493 on Monday, paving the way for Alachua County voters to decide in November whether to maintain the current at-large representation or switch to single-district commissioners. “I'm very happy that the governor signed our local bill, and I'll be very happy for the citizens of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Assisted living workers receive almost $9,000 in back wages

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The federal department of labor recovered almost $9,000 in back wages for two workers at an assisted living facility in Lake City. An investigation found Willowbrook Assisted Living Facility denied paying the employees overtime wages and illegally fired one of the workers for exercising their right to medical leave.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Mph
WCJB

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man after he called 911

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man on drug charges after he called them to report a burglary. According to the sheriff’s office, Jordan Ernsberger, 29, called 911 to report several men trying to break into a U-Haul truck at the Florida State Farmers Market on County Road 136 in White Springs.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted by grand jury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted former Tallahassee mayor and Gainesville native Andrew Gillum on multiple charges connected to campaign contribution fraud before and during his 2018 run for governor of Florida. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida unsealed the indictment Wednesday,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Increased beef prices impact one Gainesville butcher

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The USDA National Retail Report shows the price of beef is up 15% from this time last year. Adam Fehrenbacher owns a butcher shop in Gainesville and he said he has had to raise the prices of meat because of inflation and higher transportation costs. “A...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Dunnellon men arrested after allegedly being involved in armed robbery

Two 19-year-old men from Dunnellon were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery. On Saturday, June 18, an MCSO detective responded to the 5800 block of SW 169th Court in Dunnellon in reference to a robbery investigation. Upon arrival, an MCSO deputy informed the detective that a male victim claimed to have been held at gunpoint and robbed by three individuals: an unknown man and two male acquaintances who were later identified as Matthew Ray Clas and Michael Brandon Ellis.
DUNNELLON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after smoking marijuana in car with minors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested Saturday in Gainesville after smoking marijuana in a car with several young girls. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Harry McNeal was parked outside a home on Southwest 80th Drive. That’s when deputies arrived finding the vehicle filled with smoke and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

In spite of overwhelmingly negative public comment against eliminating single-family neighborhoods, it looks like the proposals will have enough votes

The Gainesville City Commission heard over two hours of public comment today on their exclusionary zoning proposals; despite the overwhelmingly negative response from the public, comments from the commission indicated that the proposals, which may be irreversible, are likely to be implemented next month. Commissioner Reina Saco quickly exited at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Security guard arrested for allegedly threatening pair with gun

Joshua Eriel Rosario, 35, of Orlando, was arrested last night and charged with stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. A Gainesville man reported to police in early June that Rosario threatened to shoot him in April. The man said that Rosario came to his residence in his security guard uniform, with a handgun in a holster in his duty belt, put his hand on the gun, and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t do everything Rosario told him to do. The man reported that Rosario had practiced “room clearing” drills in his presence, in which he “briefly” pointed his gun at him and others while sweeping the room. The man also said that Rosario would show up to his apartment and demand to enter with his hand resting on his gun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tommy Kinsler, 6-6 330-pound OL out of Florida, announces SEC commitment

Tommy Kinsler, a mammoth offensive line recruit out of Ocala, Florida (Trinity Catholic), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Kinsler has said he’ll play for the Florida Gators, as he has a reported 19 offers, and was recruited to Florida by Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton. Kinsler, a 3-star recruit, is the No. 85 offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2023, and the No. 138 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. Kinsler has said he recently visited Rutgers, and plans to visit Miami later this month.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy