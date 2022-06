More homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are selling above the listing price than in any other market in the nation, according to the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth’s housing market had the largest increase in the U.S. of the close-to-list price ratio, which shows the relationship between list price and sales price, according to a Re/Max National Housing Report. For DFW, the ratio was 104.7 percent in May 2022, compared with 98.4 percent in May 2021, a 6.4 percent change. When the ratio is above 100 percent percent, that means more homes closed for greater than original list price, and vice versa if the ratio is below 100 percent.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO