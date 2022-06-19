ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Republicans declare Biden election illegitimate, despite evidence

denvergazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in Texas formally rejected President Joe Biden's election in 2020 as illegitimate and voted in a state-wide convention that wrapped up this weekend on a party platform that calls homosexuality an "abnormal lifestyle choice." The party's embrace of unfounded electoral fraud allegations in a bedrock...

denvergazette.com

CBS DFW

Texas Republicans pass resolution denying Biden won 2020 election

The Texas Republican Party officially rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election over the weekend, passing a resolution in its platform that falsely blames election fraud in five battleground states for President Joe Biden's victory over former President Donald Trump. The resolution refers to Mr. Biden as "acting" president."We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States," the resolution reads. It claims that the elections in five states violated Articles 1 and 2 of the Constitution because...
CBS News

Rep. Henry Cuellar wins contentious south Texas Democratic primary runoff

Centrist Rep. Henry Cuellar has won the Democratic nomination for Texas' 28th District, after a recount requested by challenger Jessica Cisneros determined Cuellar prevailed by 289 votes. His original lead had been tabulated at 281 votes, but during the recount he picked up more votes in Jim Hogg and Starr...
CBS DFW

Poll: O'Rourke gains on Abbott in race for governor

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.com) -- The race for Texas governor is tightening in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. A new poll from Quinnipiac University found 48% of Texas voters say they support Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection, and 43% support his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke.In the previous version of the poll, in December of 2021, Abbott led 52%-37%.When asked specifically about gun laws, the poll found large majorities support two specific proposals: background checks and raising the purchasing age.By a margin of 93% to 6%, Texas voters support requiring background checks for all gun buyers. Voters also support raising the minimum age nationwide to purchase a gun to 21, 73%-25%.A nationwide assault weapons ban had Texas voters about evenly split, with 47% in favor and 49% opposed.The poll sampled 1,257 registered Texas voters between June 9 and June 13, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.Political reporter Jack Fink will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m. on CBS 11 and CBS News Dallas-Ft. Worth.
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
AOL Corp

Poll: Biden disapproval hits new high as more Americans say they would vote for Trump

As inflation keeps rising and recession fears loom, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Joe Biden is currently in the worst shape of his presidency. The survey of 1,541 U.S. adults, which was conducted from June 10-13, found that if another presidential election were held today, more registered voters say they would cast ballots for Donald Trump (44%) than for Biden (42%) — even though the House Jan. 6 committee has spent the last week linking Trump to what it called a “seditious conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election and laying the groundwork for possible criminal prosecution.
