Texas Republicans declare Biden election illegitimate, despite evidence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in Texas formally rejected President Joe Biden's election in 2020 as illegitimate and voted in a state-wide convention that wrapped up this weekend on a party platform that calls homosexuality an "abnormal lifestyle choice." The party's embrace of unfounded electoral fraud allegations in a bedrock...
The Texas Republican Party officially rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election over the weekend, passing a resolution in its platform that falsely blames election fraud in five battleground states for President Joe Biden's victory over former President Donald Trump. The resolution refers to Mr. Biden as "acting" president."We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States," the resolution reads. It claims that the elections in five states violated Articles 1 and 2 of the Constitution because...
Centrist Rep. Henry Cuellar has won the Democratic nomination for Texas' 28th District, after a recount requested by challenger Jessica Cisneros determined Cuellar prevailed by 289 votes. His original lead had been tabulated at 281 votes, but during the recount he picked up more votes in Jim Hogg and Starr...
Former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway said Republican Mayra Flores' Texas win is proof that Democrats haven't learned their lesson and don't take the border crisis seriously. On "Outnumbered" Wednesday, Conway said Flores is an example of the red wave coming in November. RONNA MCDANIEL ON ‘KILMEADE SHOW’: MAYRA FLORES'...
A bipartisan groups of lawmakers Tuesday announced the Keep Kids Fed Act to provide funding for meals at schools and summer school programs and extend waivers first offered during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents encountered over 500 migrants in three large groups over the past four days. Officials said the migrants were from Cuba and other counties in Central and South America, and included 293 family members, 145 unaccompanied children and 95 single adults. The groups...
WASHINGTON — Republicans picked up a seat in the House on Tuesday with the projected win of Mayra Flores in the Texas special election to fill a seat previously held by a Democrat. Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez to represent the state’s 34th Congressional District by about 51 to...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Stacey Abrams comments that Georgia is the "worst state in the country to live" did not sit well with voters who spoke with Fox News ahead of Tuesday's primary election. "Why does she think it’s the worst? Because she didn’t win the last election, I guess,"...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.com) -- The race for Texas governor is tightening in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. A new poll from Quinnipiac University found 48% of Texas voters say they support Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection, and 43% support his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke.In the previous version of the poll, in December of 2021, Abbott led 52%-37%.When asked specifically about gun laws, the poll found large majorities support two specific proposals: background checks and raising the purchasing age.By a margin of 93% to 6%, Texas voters support requiring background checks for all gun buyers. Voters also support raising the minimum age nationwide to purchase a gun to 21, 73%-25%.A nationwide assault weapons ban had Texas voters about evenly split, with 47% in favor and 49% opposed.The poll sampled 1,257 registered Texas voters between June 9 and June 13, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.Political reporter Jack Fink will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m. on CBS 11 and CBS News Dallas-Ft. Worth.
Bette Midler is encouraging her followers to "come armed" to an organized protest at the National Rifle Association (NRA) conference on May 26. The actress made the remark while responding to a tweet suggesting, "PEOPLE SHOULD SHOW UP AND PROTEST AT THIS CONFERENCE." Midler tweeted Wednesday, "at the George R...
With five months to go until the starting gun in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a veteran party strategist and social conservative leader says the potential field of GOP contenders could end up being the strongest in modern times. "I’m thrilled at the people who may run…...
After more than two weeks of counting and recounting in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary, TV host and physician Mehmet Oz emerged victorious. But one analysis of the primary vote suggests the newly-minted GOP nominee may need to craft a different strategy for his fall campaign against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D).
A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party's nominee for a new congressional district that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters along the U.S.-Mexico border. Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez by 35 votes, according to results of a recount...
In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
As inflation keeps rising and recession fears loom, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Joe Biden is currently in the worst shape of his presidency. The survey of 1,541 U.S. adults, which was conducted from June 10-13, found that if another presidential election were held today, more registered voters say they would cast ballots for Donald Trump (44%) than for Biden (42%) — even though the House Jan. 6 committee has spent the last week linking Trump to what it called a “seditious conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election and laying the groundwork for possible criminal prosecution.
