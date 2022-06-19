ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Fayette County Detention Center inmate dies in custody

By Matthew Duckworth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center was found unresponsive in his...

Junebug59
2d ago

That’s 3 unexplained deaths at Fayette county jail In 5 months. Never have there been that many. And never is the true causes or any report after they announce another death. Why? Because it lack sufficient medical care.

