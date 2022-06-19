Fayette County Detention Center inmate dies in custody

A Morehead State University Police Officer has been indicted on felony charges in Fleming County. 50-year-old Shawn Jones was indicted by a Fleming County Grand Jury last week on one count of second-degree arson. The charge is a Class B felony, which is punishable by a term of imprisonment not less than 10 years or more than 20 years.

