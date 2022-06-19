Amateur Disc Golf World Championship tees off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville is hosting a world championship golf tournament. However, these golfers are not swinging clubs but slinging discs.

The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) kicked off its 2022 Amateur Disc Golf World Championship at Mesker Park with a round of mixed doubles on June 18.

Disc golfers from across the nation and the world, as well as hundreds of spectators will come to watch the competition unfold. The tournament will have different competitions at various venues around Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties on June 19-20.

The main tournament begins on June 21 and runs through June 24 with a round each day at Mesker Park, Johnson Township Park in Haubstadt, Princeton Country Club in Princeton and Pride’s Creek Park in Petersburg. The top 20% of the field will play on June 25 for the championship at Princeton County Club.

” We’ve got people from all over the US, Canada, Mexico, Iceland, Australia, I can’t remember them all, but this is truly a championship,” said Robert Leonard, Operations and Logistics Manager of the PDGA.

Gibson and Vanderburgh Counties expect the tournament to generate over $800,000 dollars for the Tri-State economy.

