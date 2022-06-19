ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote could spike NYC rents for 1 million apartments

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446fUE_0gFjQl8o00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rent for around 1 million apartments across New York City could soon go up.

The Rent Guidelines Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposed increases. In a preliminary vote , the board already approved 2-4% increases on 1-year leases and 4-6% increases on 2-year leases in for rent-stabilized units.

Rent in regulated apartments was frozen in 2020. In 2021, the board voted on a partial freeze.

As prices on food, gas and more have risen, tenants have fought against proposed increases in rent. They say they cannot afford it.

Inflation have you needing a raise? Here’s how to ask for one

Landlords say they can’t afford not to increase rental rates. They say the money is needed to maintain buildings.

Mayor Eric Adams has appointed a number of members to the Rent Guidelines Board. During an appointment, he said New York City could not “ afford to put our affordable housing at risk.”

“My administration is focused on using data to inform decisions, and I am confident that all of my appointees will faithfully evaluate the data they are presented and make an informed decision about how best to protect the city’s affordable housing,” he said.

Comments / 8

Roberto Gomez
3d ago

****HOT NEWS*****please note that landlords are not a charity. they had to pay taxes they had to do maintenance they have to pay high insurance. they had to deal with deadbeat renters that even though they have a job to say they don't so that they cannot be evicted. furthermore many of them destroy the apartment. I say that landlords are not a charity. and if somebody needs charity that is the government's job but there are many renters that take advantage many many renters so get off that card by the way I am a triple minority Hispanic, half black, and a member of the LGBT community, and I am a poor man. but I see what my neighbors do to landlords, and it's not right!.... throughout the world and through hundreds of thousands of years if you can't live where you live you have to move that's the way it goes

Reply(4)
7
 

