Whittier, CA

Man Found Fatally Injured in Whittier

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

A man was fatally injured Sunday in Whittier, authorities said. The incident in the 11700...

Man Injured in Unprovoked Attack in Koreatown; Suspect Sought

Authorities Wednesday were searching for a man who sucker-punched another man at a Koreatown bus stop in what police called an unprovoked attack. The crime, captured on security video, occurred about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at a bus stop at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Fatally Shot in Front of Lancaster Liquor Store

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Lancaster and the shooter is on the loose, sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block West Avenue I where they found the victim in front of a liquor store with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
Newhall Man Identified As Community Pool Drowning Victim

The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana police chase ends on 10 Freeway in Redlands; shots fired

REDLANDS, Calif. - A police chase that started at a Fontana McDonald's ended on the 10 Freeway in Redlands Tuesday night. The situation began at the McDonald's restaurant near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway, according to Fontana Police. Authorities didn't say what happened, just that an incident occurred and a pursuit ensued from there.
REDLANDS, CA
Man, 30, Found Mortally Wounded Beside Son Inside Vehicle in Long Beach

Authorities Monday publicly identified the 30-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son on Father’s Day in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli of Palmdale with a gunshot wound to his upper body sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his 7-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
LONG BEACH, CA
Suspect wanted for connection with sale of illegal firearms, pursuit fatally shot by Fontana police

Fontana Police Department officers closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands for several hours Tuesday evening as they investigated an officer-involved shooting-turned-pursuit.According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check" near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The vehicle check was revealed to be part of an undercover operation on Wednesday, as officers worked on a case regarding the sale of illegal assault weapons. Both officers approached the suspect's vehicle, reportedly wearing clearly marked police vests, when the suspect behind the wheel drove forward and rammed their unmarked...
FONTANA, CA
Man Killed in Crash on East End of Riverside

A 64-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was riding in slammed into a light pole on the east end of Riverside. The fatality happened about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Street and Tyco Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Andrew Leyva said a...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Officer Injured in Traffic Crash on Colorado Boulevard [Pasadena, CA]

PASADENA, CA (June 21, 2022) – A traffic crash on Colorado Boulevard left one police officer injured Friday afternoon, according to officials. According to the city spokesperson, the collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. at Colorado Boulevard and Oak Avenue. In addition, news footage showed a police motorcycle that collided...
PASADENA, CA
Public Safety
Slain El Monte police officer posthumously promoted to sergeant

EL MONTE, Calif. - One of the El Monte police officers killed in the line of duty during a shootout with a suspect last week is receiving a posthumous promotion. Corporal Michael Paredes was promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant, the police department announced. In a statement, officials said...
EL MONTE, CA
Man Stabbed During Argument in Lancaster

A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Lancaster, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a Circle K convenience store in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue J where they learned a store clerk and a customer had been engaged in an altercation, said a Lancaster Station watch commander.
LANCASTER, CA
Funeral Set for LAPD Officer Killed in Training Accident

Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday for Los Angeles Police Department Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, who died after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training accident at the agency’s Elysian Park academy. Tipping, 32, died May 29. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley; his stepfather Bob;...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorcyclist Killed by Commuter Bus After Going Down on 91 Freeway

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he went down on the Riverside (91) Freeway and was run over by a commuter bus. The fatality occurred about 7:40 a.m. on the westbound 91, just east of Van Buren Boulevard, on the west end of Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Man arrested after authorities seize 11 firearms in La Quinta home

A man was arrested and 11 firearms were seized after a search warrant was served at a home in La Quinta Tuesday morning. SWAT and the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau served a weapons-related search warrant at a home on the 79600 block of Vista Coralina at around 11 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's The post Man arrested after authorities seize 11 firearms in La Quinta home appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
Teenager Arrested For Alleged Illegal Possession of Two Firearms

A 15-year-old boy was behind bars Wednesday for alleged illegal possession of two firearms. The Coachella Valley Crime Gang Task Force, the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team and Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team searched a residence in the 83000 block of Beverly Court in Indio on Tuesday evening, where they allegedly found a loaded .40 caliber semi-auto handgun and a 9mm semi-auto handgun, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
INDIO, CA

