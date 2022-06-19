Man Found Fatally Injured in Whittier

Authorities Wednesday were searching for a man who sucker-punched another man at a Koreatown bus stop in what police called an unprovoked attack. The crime, captured on security video, occurred about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at a bus stop at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.
A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Lancaster and the shooter is on the loose, sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block West Avenue I where they found the victim in front of a liquor store with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Sheriff’s deputies at the Lancaster Station received a call of a gunshot victim at a liquor store on 13th Street, West and Avenue I in the city of Lancaster on Tuesday night, June 21, 2022. When deputies and paramedics from Los Angeles County Fire...
The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
REDLANDS, Calif. - A police chase that started at a Fontana McDonald's ended on the 10 Freeway in Redlands Tuesday night. The situation began at the McDonald's restaurant near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway, according to Fontana Police. Authorities didn't say what happened, just that an incident occurred and a pursuit ensued from there.
Authorities Monday publicly identified the 30-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son on Father’s Day in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli of Palmdale with a gunshot wound to his upper body sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his 7-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
Fontana Police Department officers closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands for several hours Tuesday evening as they investigated an officer-involved shooting-turned-pursuit.According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check" near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The vehicle check was revealed to be part of an undercover operation on Wednesday, as officers worked on a case regarding the sale of illegal assault weapons. Both officers approached the suspect's vehicle, reportedly wearing clearly marked police vests, when the suspect behind the wheel drove forward and rammed their unmarked...
A 64-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was riding in slammed into a light pole on the east end of Riverside. The fatality happened about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Street and Tyco Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Andrew Leyva said a...
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The passenger side window of two separate vehicles was shattered while traveling the 405 Freeway early Tuesday afternoon in the North Hills… Read more "Window Shatters on 2 Vehicles Traveling 405 Freeway"
PASADENA, CA (June 21, 2022) – A traffic crash on Colorado Boulevard left one police officer injured Friday afternoon, according to officials. According to the city spokesperson, the collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. at Colorado Boulevard and Oak Avenue. In addition, news footage showed a police motorcycle that collided...
Authorities are investigating a police shooting and pursuit in Fontana that the city's police now say was tied to an undercover investigation into illegal assault weapon sales. Several hours after the incident occurred at a fast food restaurant, the Eastbound 10 Freeway in the Redlands area of San Bernardino County...
EL MONTE, Calif. - One of the El Monte police officers killed in the line of duty during a shootout with a suspect last week is receiving a posthumous promotion. Corporal Michael Paredes was promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant, the police department announced. In a statement, officials said...
A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Lancaster, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a Circle K convenience store in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue J where they learned a store clerk and a customer had been engaged in an altercation, said a Lancaster Station watch commander.
Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday for Los Angeles Police Department Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, who died after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training accident at the agency’s Elysian Park academy. Tipping, 32, died May 29. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley; his stepfather Bob;...
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he went down on the Riverside (91) Freeway and was run over by a commuter bus. The fatality occurred about 7:40 a.m. on the westbound 91, just east of Van Buren Boulevard, on the west end of Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A man was arrested and 11 firearms were seized after a search warrant was served at a home in La Quinta Tuesday morning. SWAT and the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau served a weapons-related search warrant at a home on the 79600 block of Vista Coralina at around 11 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's
The post Man arrested after authorities seize 11 firearms in La Quinta home appeared first on KESQ.
A man was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a San Bernardino man killed two months ago. Around 6:25 a.m. April 11, the authorities received a 911 call regarding a possible shooting at Stoddard and Rialto avenues, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release Monday. Patrol […]
A 15-year-old boy was behind bars Wednesday for alleged illegal possession of two firearms. The Coachella Valley Crime Gang Task Force, the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team and Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team searched a residence in the 83000 block of Beverly Court in Indio on Tuesday evening, where they allegedly found a loaded .40 caliber semi-auto handgun and a 9mm semi-auto handgun, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
A man accused of murdering a research scientist in Malibu Creek State Park was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in jail for attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies while he has been in custody. Jurors found Anthony Rauda, 45, guilty June 9 of two felony...
Comments / 4