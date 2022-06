In desperate need of a win in the series finale in Myrtle Beach, the FredNats found a way to squeak out a nail-biting 4-3 over the Pelicans in 10 innings. Jeremy De La Rosa drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, and then with the tying run on third base in the bottom of the 10th, J.T. Arruda made the play of the year for Fredericksburg, flipping over the wall next to the FredNat bullpen to catch a pop fly and end the game.

