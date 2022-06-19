ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Celtic Festival back for Father’s Day weekend

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Celtic Festival will take place over the course of the weekend at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry.

Pikes Peak Celtic Festival

The Festival field will be filled with the sound of bagpipes, the smell of fish & chips, the sight of world champion Irish dancers and much more. Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 9 pm.

Bagpipe bands of the Western United States Pipe Band Association and world renowned Celtic Rock groups will be featured at the festival. Guests will get the chance to learn traditional Irish and Highland dancing. Irish and Scottish cuisines will be available for attendees to explore.

The festival originated from an old tradition in Colorado Springs known as the Pikes Peak Highland Games. 1999 marked the last year of the Games. In 2013, the festival was back under the new name-Pikes Peak Celtic Festival.

You can buy tickets for the event here .

