Man, 49, Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) — A 30-year-old man from Palmdale was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son, on Father’s Day, in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli with a gunshot wound to his upper body, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his seven-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
Comments / 0