ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, OH

PHOTOS: Captains vs. Beloit, June 19, 2022

By Tim Phillis
News-Herald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos from Captains vs. Beloit, June 19, 2022, by Tim...

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald.com

2022 News-Herald boys tennis all-stars

Zimcosky has made a habit out of it at this point. For the third time in his career, the Chagrin Falls senior is The News-Herald boys tennis player of the year. The only year he did not win the honor was 2020 due, of course, to the canceled season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. If not for that, Zimcosky would have had a strong shot at becoming the fifth student-athlete in the “modern” one-MVP era of News-Herald all-stars to win the top honor in their sport all four years of high school, joining Perry’s Abbie Clifford (girls cross country), Mentor’s Ashley Frey (girls tennis), NDCL’s Charlie Toman (boys golf) and Geneva’s Danielle Nicholson (girls golf). As a senior, the 2019 and 2021 Division II state champion was D-II state runner-up, defeating The Plains Athens’ Luke Frost and Cincinnati Seven Hills’ Avi Mahajan to advance to the final. There, he fell, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, to Orange’s Ben Pomeranets in his bid for a third state crown. With the entirety of Orange’s lineup qualifying for state and its proximity to Chagrin, it should probably be noted here for clarification sake Orange is not in The News-Herald’s coverage area. Zimcosky, along with Kirtland’s Chris Cunin (1976 and 1977), are the only multiple-time state singles champions in boys tennis from a News-Herald coverage area school all-time. He will continue his tennis career at Cleveland State.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
News-Herald.com

Steve Trivisonno named 2023 inductee into Ohio’s football coaches hall of fame

Longtime Mentor football coach and educator Steve Trivisonno can put another tag next to his name. Trivisonno has been named as one of six inductees into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class. He will be inducted next June in a Hall of Fame class that includes Paul Kopko (Ashtabula St. John/McDonald), Dan Yeagley (South Range), Ken Meyer (Marion Local), Doug Frye (St. Mary’s) and Gerald Cooke (Watkins).
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Hawken boys 4×100 runner-up at New Balance Nationals to pace area charge

Hawken’s vaunted boys 4×100-meter relay took one last shot at 2022 success this past weekend during New Balance Nationals at venerable Franklin Field in Philadelphia. It’s safe to say the Hawks met the moment. Dominic Johnson, Christian Anderson, Andrew Bukovnik and Jordan Harrison — using the same...
BEACHWOOD, OH
News-Herald.com

West Geauga boys basketball: Micah Young promoted to head coach

West Geauga didn’t have to look too far for its next boys basketball coach. The Wolverines have promoted assistant Micah Young to head coach. Young’s contract was approved by the West Geauga Local Schools board June 1. Young is a familiar name for Wolverines fans, as he was...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Beloit, OH
Sports
City
Beloit, OH
News-Herald.com

Asa’s Angels slates benefit golf outing

The nonprofit organization Asa’s Angels will sponsor a benefit golf outing on July 24. “Swing for the Kids with Asa’s Angels” will take place at Powderhorn Golf Course, located at 3991 Bates Road in Madison Township. Shotgun start will be at 11 a.m. Tickets are $100 per...
MADISON, OH
Cleveland.com

On the road with radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti: Rocking the RV Life

Cleveland radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti, have been living out of their RV and traveling North America since Jeff retired in 2020. They share their stories from the road on their weekly “Rocking the RV Life” podcast, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many other platforms. The podcast is presented in partnership with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This is the first of a new monthly column they will write about their travels.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains
whbc.com

Buzzbin to Close Next Week, Co-Owner Cites Lack of Support

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of social media reaction to word that Buzzbin in downtown Canton is closing after next Tuesday night’s show. Co-owner Julia Bentley says there was a lack of community support, so she’s looking to move the live music venue elsewhere.
CANTON, OH
News-Herald.com

Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

First Canton Police/Neighborhood Event is Wednesday Afternoon

(CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s is the first of a number of We Believe in Canton events organized by the police department and prosecutor’s office. There will be food, police and fire vehicles and fun events at city parks, with the hope that neighbors and especially children will attend.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News-Herald.com

Didgeridoo Down Under coming to Willoughby library

Join the Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library from 1-2 p.m., July 2, for a trip to the outback with Didgeridoo Down Under. Didgeridoo Down Under is an Australia-themed show that combines music, culture, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation, according to a news release from the library. The didgeridoo has been...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
News-Herald.com

Army Band to perform at Mentor Civic Amphitheater

The Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band returns to Mentor Civic Amphitheater for a free performance at 7 p.m., June 29. Since 1944, the Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band has been a staple of the musical tradition of the United States military in Ohio, according to a news release from the city. Members of the band hail from every corner of Ohio (plus a few from other states) to strengthen troop morale and build a positive connection between the public and the Ohio National Guard.
MENTOR, OH
akronschools.com

Outstanding Athlete Commits to Stay in NEO

Kent State University at Tuscarawas is announcing the signing of a 2021 Akron North High School graduate to their basketball team. On June 13, Michael Brown Jr. signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Golden Eagles. Brown, primarily a shooting guard/point guard, was a four-year letter winner...
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

Euclid Pond and Garden Tour set to return

Explore the gardens of Euclid on the Pond and Garden Tour which showcases various gardens around the city. Every year the Euclid Shade Tree Commission hosts the event to showcase the city’s gardeners and give them credit for their hard work and green thumbs. The event will take place...
EUCLID, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Canton, OH

The beautiful city of Canton is located near the middle and west branches of Nimishillen Creek. Founded in 1805, it was a heavy manufacturing area with many railroad lines, making it an essential spot for shipping and transportation. Today, Canton is one of Ohio's prime cities in various areas, including...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from...
DOVER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy