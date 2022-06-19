PHOTOS: Captains vs. Beloit, June 19, 2022

Zimcosky has made a habit out of it at this point. For the third time in his career, the Chagrin Falls senior is The News-Herald boys tennis player of the year. The only year he did not win the honor was 2020 due, of course, to the canceled season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. If not for that, Zimcosky would have had a strong shot at becoming the fifth student-athlete in the “modern” one-MVP era of News-Herald all-stars to win the top honor in their sport all four years of high school, joining Perry’s Abbie Clifford (girls cross country), Mentor’s Ashley Frey (girls tennis), NDCL’s Charlie Toman (boys golf) and Geneva’s Danielle Nicholson (girls golf). As a senior, the 2019 and 2021 Division II state champion was D-II state runner-up, defeating The Plains Athens’ Luke Frost and Cincinnati Seven Hills’ Avi Mahajan to advance to the final. There, he fell, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, to Orange’s Ben Pomeranets in his bid for a third state crown. With the entirety of Orange’s lineup qualifying for state and its proximity to Chagrin, it should probably be noted here for clarification sake Orange is not in The News-Herald’s coverage area. Zimcosky, along with Kirtland’s Chris Cunin (1976 and 1977), are the only multiple-time state singles champions in boys tennis from a News-Herald coverage area school all-time. He will continue his tennis career at Cleveland State.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO