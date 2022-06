Minor spoilers for episode 3.01 of The Umbrella Academy follow! It's been two year since season two of The Umbrella Academy debuted on Netflix and the third season has finally arrived this week. Though there is a lot to react to in the new batch of episodes, the "Footloose" dance sequence that takes place in the first 8 minutes of the season premiere is one that many fans haven't stopped talked about since it picked up from the massive cliffhanger that has been lingering for some time. Speaking in some exclusive interviews with ComicBook.com, the cast and crew of the series revealed to us how it all came together and the amount of preparation that happened under very stressful circumstances.

