Fort Worth, TX

Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — After Opal Lee led hundreds in a walk through her Texas hometown to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, the 95-year-old Black woman who helped successfully push for the holiday to get national recognition said it's important that people learn the history behind it. “We need to...

International Business Times

Parades, Street Festivals And Speeches Mark Juneteenth Across U.S

With street parties, the trumpets and drums of marching bands, speeches and a few political rallies, people across the United States marked Juneteenth this weekend, a jubilee commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. Events started on Friday and continued through Sunday featuring concerts at San Francisco's...
GALVESTON, TX
TheWrap

Juneteenth: What to Know About the Newly Recognized Freedom Holiday

The holiday, which is recognized within the Black and African American community, has gained broader recognition in recent years, including in a first-season episode of the FX series “Atlanta.”. Still, for many Americans there is much to learn about the new holiday. Many people of all races remain unsure...
FESTIVAL
TODAY.com

What is Juneteenth? The history and meaning behind the holiday

Juneteenth takes place annually on June 19 and marks the true end of slavery in the United States. The holiday is officially recognized in 48 states and last year, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making the day a federal holiday. The holiday observes the day...
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

3 books that celebrate the Black experience to read this Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a 157-year-old holiday that celebrates the liberation of Black Americans from slavery. It's also an annual reminder of the systemic racism, oppression and brutality Black people have faced in America. However, if you'd like to spend the holiday enjoying stories about Black empowerment, triumph and purpose, Nakisha Lewis, president and CEO of Breakthrough, a media advocacy organization, has you covered.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2022

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
Hypebae

Meet the 94 Year-old Who Made Juneteenth a National Holiday

Forever changed by a hate crime she experienced at age 12 as her family’s home was burnt down by 500 white supremacists, Opal Lee’s determination and persistence has led Juneteenth to become a national holiday, cementing the importance of slavery to America’s collective history. While the Texas...
GALVESTON, TX
Society
MSNBC

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
ECONOMY
WEKU

What's open and closed on Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the country's second day of independence, honors the end of slavery in the United States and came almost three years after the Emancipation Proclamation. President Joe Biden signed a bill last year that officially recognizes Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The federal holiday commemorates the day when over a...
FESTIVAL
NPR

Poet Amanda Gorman celebrates the gift of Blackness for Juneteenth

On Sunday for only the second year, the U.S. as a nation celebrates the effective end of chattel slavery following the Civil War. Juneteenth is the country's newest federal holiday. But what lies beneath this day of celebration, reflection and resilience? Poet Amanda Gorman explores that in her poems, highlighting the lived experience of African Americans. And she joins me now. Welcome, Amanda.
MUSIC
CBS DFW

Renowned Harvard professor breaks down significance of Juneteenth

Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth the newest federal holiday. The day, June 19, marks the date in 1865 when the last enslaved people in America were finally freed.Renowned Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. told CBS News that marking the day as a holiday was a long time coming."Juneteenth was not embraced as a national Black holiday for a long, long time," Gates said. "But it was kept alive by Black people in Texas. And that's what's so sweet about it. Our people have been hungry for holidays. Hungry for traditions. Hungry for stories about Black history."By day,...
POLITICS
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
FESTIVAL

