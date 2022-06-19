Civilian, firefighter treated at hospital after Southington fire

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A firefighter and one other person were treated at the hospital after a fire in Southington Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the Southington Communications Center received a call reporting a building on fire near the intersection of West Main and South Main streets.

While crews were responding, multiple calls came in stating the building was on fire. Upon arrival at 35 West Main St., the Southington Fire Department said that the fire was venting from the second floor and starting to extend to a nearby building at 19 West Main St.

Crews worked to knock down the fire impinging on the nearby building and redeployed to the building where the fire originated to make an aggressive interior attack, the fire department said.

The one occupant on the second floor was taken to the hospital, treated and released. One firefighter was injured, and that firefighter was treated at the hospital and released, the fire department said.

The building is uninhabitable at this time, according to the fire department.

The fire is under investigation by the Southington Fire Department’s Fire Marshal.

