ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Civilian, firefighter treated at hospital after Southington fire

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9odb_0gFjOfLW00

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A firefighter and one other person were treated at the hospital after a fire in Southington Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the Southington Communications Center received a call reporting a building on fire near the intersection of West Main and South Main streets.

While crews were responding, multiple calls came in stating the building was on fire. Upon arrival at 35 West Main St., the Southington Fire Department said that the fire was venting from the second floor and starting to extend to a nearby building at 19 West Main St.

Crews worked to knock down the fire impinging on the nearby building and redeployed to the building where the fire originated to make an aggressive interior attack, the fire department said.

The one occupant on the second floor was taken to the hospital, treated and released. One firefighter was injured, and that firefighter was treated at the hospital and released, the fire department said.

The building is uninhabitable at this time, according to the fire department.

The fire is under investigation by the Southington Fire Department’s Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Family of woman killed in Hartford fire wants investigation

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Loved ones grieving after the heartbeat of its family died in a fire. It happened in Hartford Monday morning. Juana Acevedo was 88, according to her grandson. The family believes this could’ve been prevented, and they want a full investigation. Juana Acevedo’s family has several...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: Bristol police investigating ‘street takeover’ incident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a “street takeover” where several hundreds of cars blocked off an intersection on June 17. Police said on June 17, officers were detailed to the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Stafford Avenue for the report of several hundred cars blocking off the intersection. Bristol police said a […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Police investigate “untimely death” of Oxford man

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Oxford Resident Troopers and other emergency services responded to an untimely death on Sunday night. Officers said they received a call just before midnight and responded to a home on Pawnee Road, with reports of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, the man was dead at the scene. The State […]
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

17-year-old, child injured after struck on scooter in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager and child were seriously injured after a car struck them on a scooter in Bridgeport on Friday, according to police. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to calls of a crash at the corner of East Windsor and Housatonic Avenues around 4 p.m. involving a stand-up scooter. Police, fire crews, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Southington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Southington, CT
Accidents
WTNH

Massachusetts man arrested in Newington robbery

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts man was arrested in connection to a robbery in Newington on Wednesday, police said. The Newington Police Department was alerted of the incident after 1 a.m. from a worker at a neighboring business who heard sounds of power tools being used on the property of Prime Storage at 350 […]
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Suspects steal $15K worth of narcotics from Milford Rite Aid: police

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of men stole approximately $15,000 worth of narcotics from a Rite Aid pharmacy in Milford on Tuesday, according to police. The Milford Police Department said three suspects arrived at the Rite Aid around 4:30 p.m. at 1360 Boston Post Rd. and jumped over the drop-off pharmacy counter. An employee […]
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

OSHA Investigating Fire Training Accident in Newington

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a live fire training in Newington that sent six students and an instructor to the hospital with burns over the weekend. Charred helmets and singed fire suits show the aftermath of a live fire training gone South Saturday in Newington. "Firefighters were...
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Hospital#Conn#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
FOX 61

Crews investigate Southington fire: Officials

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Firefighters put out a second-floor fire on 35 West Main Street that was beginning to extend to the nearby building in Southington. On Sunday at around 8:00 a.m., the Southington Communications Center received a call reporting a fire on the intersection of West Main Street and South Main Street.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Two people targeted in Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Sandy Lane on Tuesday night. Officials said they received the initial 911 call reporting gunshots around 11:30 p.m. When arriving on the scene, a resident on Boswell Avenue and several people near Sandy Lane confirmed gunshots had recently […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Hartford man shot, injured outside nightclub

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police said they are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub. Just after 1:30 a.m., police said they received a call about someone suffering from gunshot wounds on Newfield Avenue, right outside of the Dreams Night Club. The victim is a man believed by […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Woman found dead in fire on Francis Ave. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman died during a fire in Hartford on Monday morning. Officials responded to the fire on Francis Avenue. Hartford fire officials said firefighters had a hard time making entry inside the home due to heavy smoke conditions. Firefighters had to back out of the home and extinguished the fire from […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Resident, firefighter injured in Southington blaze that required mutual aid from Bristol, Plainville, Berlin and other departments

SOUTHINGTON – A firefighter and a local resident were injured Sunday while crews from Southington and area departments battled a building fire. Firefighters around 8 a.m. were called to 35 West Main St. on the report of a structure fire, which required mutual aid from firefighters in Bristol and Meriden, while those from Plainville, Cheshire and Berlin covered the town’s firehouses in case another blaze was reported.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Police located man accused of Norwich hit-and-run

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police located a man suspected of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene. On June 18 around noon, officers responded to Boswell Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. It was later learned that a man driving a Buick Lacrosse struck a pedestrian and fled the […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy