Greensboro, NC

JUST IN: 2023 DT Jamaal Jarrett Sets Decision Date and Names Top Schools

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

One of Georgia's top targets for defensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class has set a decision date.

Jamaal Jarrett, the massive four-star defensive tackle out of Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the 247Sports composite rankings is as big as they come in the 2023 recruiting class. The #3 player in the state of North Carolina has taken to social media to announce his decision date.

Jarrett will be announcing his college decision on July 19th his birthday. The Grimsley High School product hinted at a big announcement last Tuesday via a tweet .

Jarrett is 6-foot-6 and 355-pounds already at the young age of seventeen. Not many in this recruiting class are better suited physically to fill the role of Georgia's Jordan Davis. Which is why Jarrett has drawn so much attention from Georgia's fanbase since breaking onto the scene as a junior.

The defensive tackle was part of the big visitor list for the second big recruiting weekend in Athens.

With a prospect like Jarrett on campus, Georgia rolled out the red carpet and brought back current Philadelphia Eagle and former Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis to host the defensive tackle throughout his visit to Athens.

Davis, a North Carolina native in his own right, came out of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition, freshman linebacker Jalon Walker, another NC native, and freshman defensive tackle Christen Miller were all involved throughout the visit for Jarrett.

So far this recruiting cycle, Georgia has prioritized recruiting bigger, faster, stronger defensive linemen. In a sense, Georgia is looking for the "next Jordan Davis." Since fans laid their eyes on Jarrett, he's been the one that many point to as the "next Jordan Davis."

So far this summer, Jarrett has taken official visits to North Carolina, Auburn, and Georgia, and Texas A&M, with only North Carolina, Auburn, and Georgia being on his top schools list.

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
