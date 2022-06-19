ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton police investigating shooting after 2 victims show up to hospital

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Dayton Shooting

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to investigate a shooting that happened in the area of Arlene Avenue and West Hillcrest Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

Dispatch records indicate two gunshot victims walked into Grandview Medical Center. Details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

