Dayton police investigating shooting after 2 victims show up to hospital

Dayton Shooting

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to investigate a shooting that happened in the area of Arlene Avenue and West Hillcrest Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

Dispatch records indicate two gunshot victims walked into Grandview Medical Center. Details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group