Kentucky lawmaker Wilson Stone passes away at 69

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Wilson Stone, a former Kentucky lawmaker known for his advocacy for education and agriculture, died Friday after a lengthy illness.

He was 69.

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne, a Republican, said Stone was a well-respected legislator shared his thoughts on Stone’s passing.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a man who devoted his life to making our Commonwealth better. Representative Stone was a well-respected legislator, but above all he was a gentlemen and friend to many. Wilson knew great loss and faced a tragic health crisis and yet inspired all with his optimism and incredible faith. On behalf of the House of Representatives, I extend deepest condolences to his family as they continue to grieve”, said Osborne.

Gov. Andy Beshear, in a social media post , said Stone was a “dedicated public servant who worked to better the lives of Kentuckians and was a champion for our education system.”

