Kentucky lawmaker Wilson Stone passes away at 69
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Wilson Stone, a former Kentucky lawmaker known for his advocacy for education and agriculture, died Friday after a lengthy illness.
He was 69.
Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne, a Republican, said Stone was a well-respected legislator shared his thoughts on Stone’s passing.
“Today, we mourn the loss of a man who devoted his life to making our Commonwealth better. Representative Stone was a well-respected legislator, but above all he was a gentlemen and friend to many. Wilson knew great loss and faced a tragic health crisis and yet inspired all with his optimism and incredible faith. On behalf of the House of Representatives, I extend deepest condolences to his family as they continue to grieve”, said Osborne.Read more of the latest Kentucky news
Gov. Andy Beshear, in a social media post , said Stone was a “dedicated public servant who worked to better the lives of Kentuckians and was a champion for our education system.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.
Comments / 0