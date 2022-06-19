In Brampton, two men were killed by gunfire early Sunday morning.

Two teenage girls died after their car became submerged in a Louisiana pond, according to police.Officials say that the girls were killed when their vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree, and “vaulted” into the private pond in the state’s Ascension Parish, which is around 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, on Sunday.The girls have been identified by Louisana State Police as 16-year-old Caroline Smith, the driver, and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, the passenger. Both girls were from Prairieville.Police also noted that the girls had been traveling along Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line before hitting a...

