Bullet catches Bare Arms Gun Range on fire

UPDATE (11:21 a.m. June 20) The Bare Arms Gun Range owners tell 13 News the fire was contained to the gun range and no one was injured.

The owners say they are currently assessing damages.

After the restaurant and store are cleaned they will re-open later in the week.

UPDATE (6:13 p.m. June 19): Crews are still on the scene of this working fire.

Bombshells, Burgers, and BBQ General Manager David Willey says that the fire started when one target’s rubber backstop was ignited by a stray round.

No one was injured, and the damage is said to only be to the gun range.

Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, Ceredo VFD, and Fayette VFD responded to the scene.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A fire started at Bare Arms Gun Range and Bombshells, Burgers, and BBQ Restaurant on Sunday.

Cabell County dispatch says the fire started around 2:50 p.m. and has engulfed the building.

Crews on the scene have evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

