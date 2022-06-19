ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB moving forward with long-delayed 13-pitcher limit

By Jay Cohen Ap Baseball Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ron0H_0gFjMYBj00

Come Monday, there is going to be a little more room in big league bullpens, from Seattle to Tampa Bay, and plenty of places in between.

Major League Baseball is moving forward with its oft-delayed plan for a 13-pitcher limit on active rosters. The move could affect the game in a variety of ways, from more position players taking the mound to a few more trips to the minors for pitchers with options.

“I don’t know that I understand it. And it is OK because we follow the rules," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “But it’s just one of those where it is a little hard when they’re telling you how to compete. I feel like sometimes, especially with our doubleheaders coming up, I think it can put teams at a disadvantage.”

The 13-pitcher limit originally was announced by MLB before the 2020 season, one of several changes that included expanding active rosters by one to 26 and requiring pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning. But the limit has been pushed back repeatedly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB and the union said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2, then on April 16 announced the date had been pushed back to May 30. They said last month that the change would go into effect June 20, and MLB sent out a reminder last week.

It's happening.

“For us, I was hoping that they didn’t do it,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said with a chuckle. “I could sit here and lie to you, but it would be nice if we could keep that extra pitcher.”

Washington is last in the NL East and had all sorts of pitching problems – in part because two starters, Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross, have made a combined one start in 2022 because to injuries. There have been injuries to the bullpen, too, along with plenty of ineffective outings, leading to a roster churn among relievers this season.

“Honestly, it’s not just us, either,” Martinez said. "You look around baseball at what’s going on, I think having an extra pitcher would definitely help – at least the rest of this year.”

Washington was one of 18 teams with at least 14 pitchers on the active roster after Saturday's games, according to Sportradar. Seattle had a major league-high 15, and the group also included division leaders Minnesota, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, along with reigning World Series champion Atlanta.

MLB is hoping the 13-pitcher limit will help hitters and the pace of play. Today's bullpens are deeper than ever before, featuring a stream of hard-throwing pitchers. Having one less option in the bullpen likely will mean fewer pitching changes that can bog down a game.

“I think they're doing that to, in theory, keep the starters in the game, not run to so many matchups,” Chicago Cubs manager David Ross said Sunday. “You know they did that with the three-batter minimum, so I think in their mind it's for the betterment of the game. We'll see how it plays out.”

Roster flexibility likely will take on added importance with the limit in place. The more pitchers with minor league options, the more possibilities for a team looking for a fresh arm for a tired staff.

The change also could lead to more position players taking the mound at a time when baseball has faced renewed questions about the practice — and what it says about the health of the game.

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel surrendered a homer to New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka on a 35.1 mph pitch on June 12 — the slowest hit for a homer since Statcast began tracking in 2015. The play caught the attention of Stephen Colbert, who poked fun at Schwindel's pitch during his late-night TV show.

Detroit used three position players to finish a 13-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, a performance that Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said was embarrassing.

Through Saturday's games, 31 position players had taken the mound a total of 42 times, according to Sportradar. The numbers are nearly identical to last year, when 34 position players had taken the mound a total of 42 times through June 18.

“You're not going to waste pitching,” Ross said. “You're going to try to go after the games you can win and the ones that you might be out of it, you're definitely going to move on to the next day.”

———

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum and AP Sports Writers Joe Reedy and Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

———

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tanner Houck’s vaccination status looms large for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck remains unvaccinated, per manager Alex Cora. He will not be with the team next week against the Blue Jays. Houck’s failure to get the COVID-19 vaccine has been highly-publicized, as it has been with most athletes who made a similar decision. His health is his choice, surely, and by no means does this article suggest he should be forced to undergo any treatment against his will.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Dodgers trade for Mookie Betts injury reinforcements

With star outfielder Mookie Betts injured for the time being, the Dodgers traded for some outfield depth, which was essential. Trayce Thompson, a former Dodger himself, was readily available. He was not getting an MLB opportunity with the Detroit Tigers. So, the Dodgers made the call. Thompson will get that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
The Hockey Writers

Filip Nordberg– 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Södertälje SK J20 (Nationell) NHL Central Scouting: 52nd (among EU skaters) When you start to get to the mid or later portion of the draft, that is where you look to find potential gems that provide high upside and impact. After watching him for some time, I’ve really grown to like Södertälje SK J20 defenseman Filip Nordberg.
NHL
markerzone.com

TOP LANDING SPOTS FOR HAWKS FORWARD ALEX DEBRINCAT

Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors over the past couple of weeks, and it seems that just about any team in the league should be calling on him. Here are five of the possible best suitors that could trade for the 24-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

SEATTLE'S NEW AHL AFFILIATE HIRES STANLEY CUP CHAMPION AS HEAD COACH

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle's new AHL affiliate, announced on Tuesday that they've hired 2009 Stanley Cup champion head coach Dan Bylsma as their first bench boss in franchise history. "We're excited to name Dan Bylsma the first head coach in Coachella Valley Firebirds history," said Seattle Kraken general manager...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Person
Stephen Strasburg
thecomeback.com

MLB fans wonder how overturned call was ever missed

At times, it seems that the only thing instant replay is good for is slowing games down. But on Tuesday, we saw the good of instant replay, thanks to an abysmal original call. In the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game with the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants lead-off man Luis González hit a flyball to the outfield that appeared deep enough to easily score Brandon Crawford from third base. Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II came up with a strong throw, though, and threw Crawford out at the plate — at least according to home plate umpire Shane Livensparger.
ATLANTA, GA
markerzone.com

THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS HAVE REPORTEDLY FOUND THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

The Blackhawks' coaching search has come to an end, according to analyst Kevin Weekes. The Blackhawks are naming Calgary Flames assistant coach, Ryan Huska, to be their new Head Coach, though the situation is fluid. Huska spent the last four seasons with the Flames, most recently under Darryl Sutter. In his playing days, he managed one game in the NHL & 121 AHL games, where he managed 39 points.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dodgers, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source." Noting,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

706K+
Followers
160K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy