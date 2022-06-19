ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Margaret E. Houle, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

Gregory C. Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Gregory C. Wright, 67, died peacefully Sunday, June 20, 2022 at his camp in Red Mills, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. A...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Rose M. Moore, 80, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Rose M. Moore, age 80, of Gouverneur, NY, passed away on June 20, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by family. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Rose was born on May 21, 1942 to the...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont, passed away on June 22, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Cindy was born on April 25th, 1954 to Howard and Rosalind “Rody” Kelley in Potsdam, NY. After graduating from Potsdam High School in 1972, Cindy went on to study education at SUNY Canton. Cindy wed her high school sweetheart Richard on September 1st, 1973, going on to have four children, Mark (Michelle Newton) of Parishville, NY, Megan (Tim Wood) of Pierrepont, NY, Matthew (Jennifer Bronson) of Pierrepont, NY, and Michael (Mika Narita) USAF stationed in VA. The pride and joy of Cindy’s life were her five grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jacob, Taylor, Shawn, and Ryan. Cindy was predeceased by her brothers George and Andrew, and her sister Lynn. She is survived by her sister Karen (William) Mulvaugh of Shalotte, North Carolina, and sister Mary-Louise (Gary) Carlson of Ashland, Massachusetts. Cindy was an active member for many years as reader in the First Church of Christ Scientist in Potsdam and enjoyed attending to the Reading Room. She provided home health care for end-of-life care in many family’s homes. She was well-known for her loving, patient, caring, and compassionate nature. She enjoyed antiquing and was a member of the Potsdam Antiques Club. Cindy did clerical work for Aeon Distributors and ran the Butternut Ridge Bed and Breakfast with her husband for over 20 years in Pierrepont. She served on the Potsdam Figure Skating Board in the 90′s. Cindy and family greatly enjoyed summers at her sister Mary-Louise Carlson’s Sterling Pond camp. She enjoyed cheering for her Clarkson Golden Knights men’s hockey team. Her positive and loving support was always an uplifting force in our lives. We will miss Cindy greatly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests kind thoughts and memories of Cindy be shared. She was looking forward to her 50th High School Reunion and 49th Wedding Anniversary this summer. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences for the Murray family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
POTSDAM, NY
Wilma Ruth (Weldon) Girard, 91, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Wilma Ruth (Weldon) Girard, age 91, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. There will be calling hours for Wilma on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Her funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 28th at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church in Gouverneur with Fr. Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will follow at New St. James Cemetery. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
David L. Cole, 72, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - David L. Cole, age 72 of Ford Street in Ogdensburg passed away on June 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. As per his request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Surviving...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Corliss V. Mittelstaedt, 94, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Corliss V. Mittelstaedt, 94, of Ashton Road, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Corliss was born August 20, 1927 in Pierrepont, NY, the daughter of the late Darwin and Maude (Dow) Whitman. She graduated from Potsdam High School and later married John M. Mittelstaedt on July 14, 1950 at the Potsdam Methodist Church. He later predeceased her on February 12, 2012.
PARISHVILLE, NY
Etta L. Phelix, 83, of Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Etta L. Phelix, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Etta was born on May 22, 1939, in Massena, daughter of the late Francis and Ruth (Perry) Lauber. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton High School and on September 1, 1956, she married Jack Phelix at Church of the Holy Cross in Hopkinton. They shared a beautiful journey of love for over 65 years. She raised her family, and worked at Montgomery Wards, at Art Gary’s Stihl Dealership, was Deputy Town Clerk for Hopkinton and was office manager at Time Warner Cable in Potsdam.
HOPKINTON, NY
Charles L. “Larry” Cyrus, 77, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charles L. “Larry” Cyrus, 77, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, June 19, 2022 at his home. Chuck was born on November 30, 1944 in Potsdam, the son of the late Neil and Doris (Nicols) Cyrus. He was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central School. Following graduation, he entered the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country in the Air Force for 12 years, followed by 8 years in the US Army Reserves.
PARISHVILLE, NY
Rose E. Hartson, 72, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Rose E. Hartson, 72, of Winthrop NY, joined her Lord in Heaven on June 19, 2022. Rose was born in Potsdam NY on January 28, 1950, the youngest of Guy and Vivian (Stone) Rosenbarker, and grew up in Hopkinton. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1968, and joined the workforce. She cashiered at numerous stores, including Big N (which later became Ames), JCPenney, Connolly’s IGA, and Munson’s, and waitressed at many restaurants and diners. She enjoyed keeping her customers happy, and had many coworkers who became good friends. Rose loved children and took care of many of them over the years: from her nieces Debbie, Sue, Patty and nephew Terry to her grandson Grey. She loved the simple things in life: spending time with family and friends, morning coffee, reading her bible, puzzles and crosswords, and listening to country music. In her youth, she loved to jitterbug and dance, and spent many happy times at the old Countryside Inn doing so. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
POTSDAM, NY
Graveside Services: Robert M. Wilson, 77, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Robert M. Wilson, 77, of High Street, who passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2002 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Cemetery in Norwood. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home.
NORWOOD, NY
Church vandalized, continues to hold services

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of a St. Lawrence County church never let heavy vandalism stop them from practicing their faith. But, it was a shock for members of Dailey Ridge Presbyterian Church in the town of Potsdam when they opened the doors for Sunday worship. They found their church vandalized on June 5.
POTSDAM, NY
Live Music in Waddington, Thursday, June 23

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Listen to live music and enjoy food in the Park after a day of BASSMASTERS!. Listen to FullBone from 5:30-6:30, and KANE from 7:00 to 9:00. Part of the Bassmaster tournament. Free Concerts at Island View Park.
WADDINGTON, NY
Alpacas live the good life so folks can stay warm

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - “My boy, Pitt, here. Hi buddy! That’s Pitbull. He was born during an evening of a Pitbull concert,” Rock Hollow Farm owner Dayna Lancaster said, introducing her alpacas. “This is Fluff. He’s truly a wimp on the inside. My oldest boy, Alejandro....
HERMON, NY
Samarco going to prison while manslaughter case proceeds

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man accused of causing the death of his infant daughter will be going to prison while his manslaughter case makes its way through the court system. Trevor Samarco had a court appearance Tuesday in Ogdensburg City Court, where the judge agreed to transfer...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Man accused of injuring victim during domestic dispute

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A Madrid man is in jail following a domestic incident on Monday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 38-year-old Anthony Gladle allegedly injured the victim while preventing her from leaving the home at 650 County Route 31 in the town of Madrid. Court papers...
MADRID, NY

